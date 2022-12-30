99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rotary girls basketball roundup: Lourdes stifles struggling Farmington

Lourdes held Farmington below 16 points in the first and second halves and walked away with an easy girls basketball win on Friday in the Rotary Holiday Classic.

Lourdes vs. Farmington Girls Basketball Rotary Holiday Classic
Lourdes' Vivica Bretton (22) pulls up for a shot during a Rotary Holiday Classic girls basketball game against Farmington on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
December 30, 2022 02:25 PM
Lourdes 44, Farmington 29

ROCHESTER — Not the prettiest thing in the world, but Lourdes still had plenty to get past Farmington, winning 44-29 in the Rotary Holiday Classic girls basketball game Friday at Mayo Civic Arena.

Lourdes held Farmington to just 14 points in the first half, 15 in the second.

The Eagles got a strong shooting game from point guard Emily Bowron. The senior hit three 3-pointers and finished with 12 points. Eagles center Ella Hiopkins led all scorers with 14 points and Caroline Daly had nine.

Lourdes moved to 8-1, while Farming is 2-6.

Lourdes 44, Farmington 29
FARMINGTON (29)
Ali Simonson 4 P; Marianah Scott 4 P; Carly Olson 7 P, 1 3-PT; Hannah Hansen 11 P, 1 3-PT; Maggie Griffin 3 P.
LOURDES (44)
Emily Bowron 12 P, 3 3-PT; Grace Skinner 2 P; Vivica Bretton 7 P; Caroline Daly 9 P, 1 3-PT; Ella Hopkins 14 P.
Halftime: LOUR 25, FARM 14.
Free throws: FARM 3-4, LOUR 12-14.
Three-point goals: FARM 2, LOUR 4.

Pat has been a Post Bulletin sports reporter since 1994. He covers Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion). Readers can reach Pat at 507-285-7723 or pruff@postbulletin.com.
