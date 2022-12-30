Rotary girls basketball roundup: Lourdes stifles struggling Farmington

Lourdes 44, Farmington 29

ROCHESTER — Not the prettiest thing in the world, but Lourdes still had plenty to get past Farmington, winning 44-29 in the Rotary Holiday Classic girls basketball game Friday at Mayo Civic Arena.

Lourdes held Farmington to just 14 points in the first half, 15 in the second.

The Eagles got a strong shooting game from point guard Emily Bowron. The senior hit three 3-pointers and finished with 12 points. Eagles center Ella Hiopkins led all scorers with 14 points and Caroline Daly had nine.

Lourdes moved to 8-1, while Farming is 2-6.

FARMINGTON (29)

Ali Simonson 4 P; Marianah Scott 4 P; Carly Olson 7 P, 1 3-PT; Hannah Hansen 11 P, 1 3-PT; Maggie Griffin 3 P.

LOURDES (44)

Emily Bowron 12 P, 3 3-PT; Grace Skinner 2 P; Vivica Bretton 7 P; Caroline Daly 9 P, 1 3-PT; Ella Hopkins 14 P.

Halftime: LOUR 25, FARM 14.

Free throws: FARM 3-4, LOUR 12-14.

Three-point goals: FARM 2, LOUR 4.

