Rotary girls basketball roundup: Lourdes stifles struggling Farmington
Lourdes held Farmington below 16 points in the first and second halves and walked away with an easy girls basketball win on Friday in the Rotary Holiday Classic.
Lourdes 44, Farmington 29
ROCHESTER — Not the prettiest thing in the world, but Lourdes still had plenty to get past Farmington, winning 44-29 in the Rotary Holiday Classic girls basketball game Friday at Mayo Civic Arena.
Lourdes held Farmington to just 14 points in the first half, 15 in the second.
The Eagles got a strong shooting game from point guard Emily Bowron. The senior hit three 3-pointers and finished with 12 points. Eagles center Ella Hiopkins led all scorers with 14 points and Caroline Daly had nine.
Lourdes moved to 8-1, while Farming is 2-6.
FARMINGTON (29)
Ali Simonson 4 P; Marianah Scott 4 P; Carly Olson 7 P, 1 3-PT; Hannah Hansen 11 P, 1 3-PT; Maggie Griffin 3 P.
LOURDES (44)
Emily Bowron 12 P, 3 3-PT; Grace Skinner 2 P; Vivica Bretton 7 P; Caroline Daly 9 P, 1 3-PT; Ella Hopkins 14 P.
Halftime: LOUR 25, FARM 14.
Free throws: FARM 3-4, LOUR 12-14.
Three-point goals: FARM 2, LOUR 4.