Sports | Prep
Rotary girls basketball roundup: Mayo solves Farmington with dominant performance

Mayo turned in an outstanding second half and rode its defense to a lopsided win over Farmington.

Mayo vs. Farmington Rotary Holiday Classic Girls Basketball
Mayo's Kaia Kirkeby (3) looks for an open teammate during a Rotary Holiday Classic girls basketball game against Farmington on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
December 29, 2022 04:07 PM
ROCHESTER — Mayo has had its problems against Farmington in the past.

That was not the case on Thursday in the Rotary Holiday Classic girls basketball tournament at Mayo Civic Auditorium.

That was especially true in the second half when it clobbered the Tigers with its quickness and another do-everything effort by Hannah Hanson.

Mayo trailed 35-34 after a turnover-plagued first half. But once it settled down offensively, it dominated, outscoring the Tigers 40-23 the rest of the way.

Hanson, one of the top athletes ever out of Mayo, finished with 26 points (four 3-pointers) and was also close to double figures in steals and rebounds.

Mayo also got another big game from 6-foot-2 junior center Ava Miller, with 19 points and 11 rebounds. She was also a constant force defensively inside, blocking and altering shots.

Mayo 75, Farmington 57
FARMINGTON (57)
Ella Goring 5 P; Marin Blom 4 P; Marianah Scott 10 P; Ellie Helgemoe 5 P, 1 3-PT; Carly Olson 2 P; Hannah Hansen 11 P; Bella Hemann 3 P, 1 3-PT; Maggie Griffin 11 P, 1 3-PT; Bailey Garrahy 6 P.
MAYO (75)
Hannah Hanson 26 P, 4 3-PT; Kaia Kirkeby 12 P; Addison Hill 5 P; Ava Miller 19 P; Izabel Ruskell 4 P; Lauren Brede 2 P; Amelia Mills 3 P, 1 3-PT; Mia Banks 2 P; Vicky Marial 2 P.
Halftime: FARM 35, MAYO 34
Free throws: FARM 5-6, MAYO 35-34.
Three-point goals: FARM 3, MAYO 5.

Stewartville 85, John Marshall 38

The matchup didn’t look like a good one on paper, No. 10 ranked Stewartville (Class AAA) taking on a struggling John Marshall team.

It didn’t play out well on the floor, either, with the deep and talented Tigers having their way on both ends of the floor.

Stewartivlle (7-2) had 11 players score, led by Audrey Shindelar and Savannah Hedin each with 18 points. Ella Theobald added 12 points.

JM fell to 1-6 with the loss. The Rockets were led by Alayna Meister’s eight points.

Stewartville had the game put away by halftime when it led 48-20.

Stewartville 85, John Marshall 38

JOHN MARSHALL (35)
Kate Novak 3 P; Jazmin Daing 4 P; Madeline Gorden 3 P, 1 3-PT; Jacey Nelson 7 P; Kiru Othow 7 P, 1 3-PT; Alayna Meister 8 P; Sarah Mullenbach 1 P; Stacie Mullenbach 2 P.
STEWARTVILLE (85)
Haylie Strum 13 P; Audrey Shindelar 18 P; Avery Spencer 7 P; Taylor Klement 2 P; Emma Rowen 2 P; Claire Ruter 1 P; Jayci Rath 2 P; Savannah Hedin 18 P; Ella Theobald 12 P; Keeley Steele 7 P; Hannah Martinson 2 P.
Halftime: STEW 48, JM 20.
Free throws: JM 7-19, STEW 14-19.
Three-point goals: JM 2, STEW 0.

John Marshall vs. Stewartville, 11:30 a.m.; Mayo vs. Farmington, 1:15 p.m.; Lourdes vs. Totino Grace, 3 p.m.; Byron vs. White Bear Lake, 4:45 p.m.; Bloomington Kennedy vs. New Richmond, (Wis.) 6:30 p.m.; Century vs. Lake City, 8:15 p.m.

Pat has been a Post Bulletin sports reporter since 1994. He covers Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion). Readers can reach Pat at 507-285-7723 or pruff@postbulletin.com.
