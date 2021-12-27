Rotary Holiday Classic boys basketball preview: 10 teams in tournament

The Rotary Holiday Classic returns after a one-year layoff. The event will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday at Mayo Civic Center.

Two of the teams had to withdraw due to COVID issues. Here is a look at the 10 boys basketball teams playing in the event.

CENTURY: The Panthers are 3-2 and have won three straight. They are led by Jaden Wysocki (12.3 points, 3.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds per game), Jub Ogak (12.8 ppa, 3.8 rpa) and Tait Deedrick (8 ppa). “Our guys have responded well to some adversity we have faced early in the season and have gotten better each day individually and as a collective group,coach Jacob Vetter said. “We are looking forward to playing some great competition in the Rotary's Holiday Tournament this year.”

MAYO: The Spartans are 2-2 and have lost two straight. They are led by Makuei Riek (17 ppg), Isaiah Hanson 12 ppg), Jay Knoepke (10 ppg) and Alex Miller (9 ppg). Miller has had a 17-rebound game this season. “We started the season off with a couple of wins but our best game was in the loss to Mankato West,” coach Braden Markam said. “As a team, we are improving each game.”

JOHN MARSHALL: The Rockets are 2-1 and have won two straight. They are averaging 60.7 points a game and allowing 61.0 They are led by Logan Tuckner, Tyler Smith and Tiare Young. Tuckner and Smith are both averaging more than 10 points per game.

LOURDES: The Eagles are 4-4 and have won two straight games. Despite averaging 53.9 points a game, they have topped 70 points twice this season. They allow 53.1 per game. The Eagles have been led by Parker Dunham, Aidan Jahns, Sam Theobald and Luke Bigler.

BYRON: The Bears are off to a strong 7-1 start and have won three straight despite losing point guard Isaac Dearborn to injury and Ahjany Lee as a transfer. They have been led by Jaxon Marine, Tyler Connelly, Trent DeCook and James Durst. Coach Kyle Finney said the Bears “are filling the void with fresh faces off of last year's JV. Different players have stepped up at different times and their unselfish play has led to some quality wins.”

LAKE CITY: The Tigers are 4-1 and have won three straight games. Lake City has four players averaging in double figure and have been led by Justin Wohlers (17.8 ppg), Hunter Lorenson (16.5 ppg), Keegan Ryan (12 ppg), Ryan Heise (10.3 ppg) and Carson Matzke (6 ppg). “We are looking forward to playing against some good competition in the Rotary Tournament again this year,” coach Greg Berge said.

STEWARTVILLE: The Tigers are 5-2. They are led by Henry Tschetter (13 ppg, 4 rpg, 4 apg), Tegan Malone (13 ppg, 4 rpg, 3 steals per game), Miles Hettinger (9 ppg, 6 rpg, 3 apg). “We have had a pretty good start to the season, while priding ourselves on defense,”first-year coach Parker Lyga said. “Offensively, we never know who our leading scorer is going to be on any given night because of our incredible balance.” The Tigers have seven players averaging between six and 13 points per game.

NEW RICHMOND, Wis.: The Tigers are 2-3 and have lost two straight. They are led by CJ Campbell (22.0 ppg,10.8 rpg), Alex Jarchow (8.4 ppg, 3.0 rpg), Reis Hidde (7.6 ppg, 3.8 rpg) and Cullen Lease (7.5 ppg, 2.8 rpg). “Up and down season for us so far,” coach Ryan Leis said. “Gotta find a way to be more consistent.”

ST. CROIX CENTRAL, Wis.: At 6-0, the Panthers are the only unbeaten team in the 10-team field. They have been led by Carson Hinzman (15 ppg, 9 ppg), Colin Hackbarth (13.5 ppg, 7 rpg, 3.5 apg) and Trae Widiker (12.8 ppg, 7 rpg). “Nothing has been perfect yet,” first-year coach Dustin Hayes said. “We have yet to put together a complete game but this team is built on hard work and effort when things aren’t going right. A lot of high-character guys have helped keep this thing rolling.”

ST. CROIX PREP: The Lions are off to a 2-4 start and enter the tournament having won their last game. They average 51.3 points a game and allow 56.7 points per contest.

ROTARY HOLIDAY CLASSIC

TUESDAY, DEC. 27

At Mayo Civic Auditorium

Lourdes vs. St. Croix Prep, 1 p.m.

New Richmond vs. St. Croix Central, 2:45 p.m.

Stewartville vs. John Marshall, 5 p.m.

Byron vs. Mayo, 6:45 p.m.

Lake City vs. Century, 8:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 28

At Mayo Civic Taylor Arena

St. Croix Prep vs. St. Croix Central, 1 p.m.

Byron vs. John Marshall, 2:45 p.m.

Lourdes vs. New Richmond, 5 p.m.

Stewartville vs. Century, 6:45 p.m.

Lake City vs. Mayo, 8:30 p.m.