Sports | Prep

Rotary Holiday Classic girls basketball preview: Local talent is plentiful

A year ago, there was no Rotary Holiday Classic basketball tournament, the event shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, it's back, with some excellent local teams in the 14-team field.

120921-LOURDES-KASSON-MANTORVILLE-BASKETBALL-0529.jpg
Lourdes' Caroline Adamson controls the ball while defended by Kasson-Mantorville's Makenzie Carrier during a girls basketball game Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
December 27, 2021 07:35 AM
STEWARTVILLE: The Tigers (4-2) have a couple of losses. But don’t be deceived as those were against excellent teams Totino-Grace and St. Croix Lutheran (in overtime). Stewartville also has impressive wins over Albert Lea, Kasson-Mantorville and Lourdes, all in lopsided fashion. The Tigers are balanced and also have a couple of stars in Haylie Strum and Keeley Steele.

OWATONNA: The Huskies are off to a rough start (2-5), with a season-opening win followed by five straight losses. In losing to Century on Dec. 14, only one player (guard Taylor Schlauderaff) managed double figures with 10 points. Owatonna is allowing 55 ppg.

LAKE CITY: The Tigers (6-2) have a tough situation this season, having to play without standout guard/forward Lilly Meincke. The senior is out for the year after recently having knee surgery. Still, there are two legitimate stars on this team, guard Natalie Bremer and center Mya Shones. Lake City is going to win many more games than it loses this season.

TOTINO-GRACE: Totino-Grace has a win over standout team Stewartville (67-53) under its belt en route to a 6-2 start. One of its losses was to unbeaten Blaine (63-56). Senior guards Hannah Herzig and Leah Dengerud average 24 and 15 ppg., respectively. Herzig is one of the better all-around scorers in the state.

20211202-LAKE-CITY-BYRON-GIRLS-BASKETBALL-378.jpg
Byron's Makana Schroeder (13) comes down with a rebound during a girls basketball game against Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Byron High School in Byron.
Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott

BYRON: The Bears (3-2) have one of the more up-and-coming players in the state, Kendra Harvey. The freshman guard scored 24 points in a narrow loss to Lourdes and had 20 in an impressive 69-56 win over Lake City.

BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON: The Jaguars (3-5) score a lot of points (56 per game), but they also allow a lot (57 ppg.). Guards Emily Roach and Caroline Hemann both average 10 ppg. Jefferson started the season with three wins, but has now lost five straight.

LOURDES: It’s a new era at Lourdes (5-2), with first-year coach Mark Kellen having taken over for the now-retired Aaron Berg. The Eagles are off to a nice start, which is not surprising considering they have one of the top guards in the area in senior CJ Adamson. They also have a budding star at center in Ella Hopkins. Lourdes’ losses have been to Stewartville (56-39) and Dover-Eyota (66-57).

WHITE BEAR LAKE: The Bears (6-3) get a lot of offense from two players, point guard Lauren Eckerle (16 ppg) and 6-1 forward Neveah Hughes (14 ppg.), but not much scoring from anyone else.

030521.S.RPB.MAYO_MANKATOEAST.284.jpg
Mayo’s Hannah Hanson (1) goes up for a shot during a girls basketball game against Mankato East on Friday, March 5, 2021, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott

MAYO: There has been lots of newness to this Spartans edition, including a new coach (Andy Bromeling) and just one starter back from a year ago. Still, Mayo (3-3) has hung in there, riding standout guard/forward Hannah Hanson and some relatively new faces to the varsity scene. Guards Adit Koth and Izabell Ruskell have both turned in some double-figure scoring games.

NEW RICHMOND: The Tigers are off to a nice start (5-1).

JOHN MARSHALL: The Rockets (4-1) lacked any kind of balance last season, at least offensively. JM has begun this year looking more like a “team.” A recent 18-point win over Mayo was a perfect example, with Lilly Meister, Stacie Mullenbach, Laynie Meister, Katie Hurt and Sarah Mullenbach each scoring at least eight points. Lilly Meister and Hurt are both future Division I players.

BLOOMINGTON KENNEDY: Kennedy hasn’t had a winning season in five years. But this season is shaping up as one, as they enter the Rotary tournament 5-2. Ashlee Burchette is the Eagles' most dynamic player, the junior guard averaging nearly 20 points per game.

CENTURY: The Panthers (4-2) have been waiting for years for a break-through season. This one might be it. After dropping its opener, Century strung together four straight wins before losing to No. 2-ranked Austin. Century has a budding star in sophomore guard Taylor Clarey. She recently had a 28-point game against Albert Lea. Senior forward Jordyn Sutton is also a constant force.

ROSEMOUNT: It’s been a struggle so far for the Irish (3-4), though Rosemount does have some scoring balance. Nicole O’Neil, Tayah Leenderts and Alexa Ratziaff all average about 12 ppg. Rosemount’s biggest problem is all the points it allows, about 61 per game.

ROTARY HOLIDAY CLASSIC

TUESDAY, DEC. 28

At Taylor Arena

Stewartville vs. Owatonna, 9:30 a.m.

Lake City vs. Totino-Grace, 11:15 a.m.

Byron vs. Bloomington Jefferson, 1 p.m.

Lourdes vs. White Bear Lake, 2:25 p.m.

Mayo vs. New Richmond, 5 p.m.

John Marshall vs. Bloomington Kennedy, 6:45 p.m.

Century vs. Rosemount, 8:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 29

At Mayo Civic Auditorium

John Marshall vs. Bloomington Jefferson, 9:30 a.m.

Century vs. Bloomington Kennedy, 11:15 a.m.

Owatonna vs. Totino-Grace, 1 p.m.

Stewartville vs. New Richmond, 2:45 p.m.

Lake City vs. White Bear Lake, 5 p.m.

Mayo vs. Byron, 6:45 p.m.

Lourdes vs. Rosemount, 8:30 p.m.

