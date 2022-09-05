Royals cap dream season by winning amateur baseball state championship

DUNDAS, Minn. — It wasn't too many seasons ago that the Rochester Royals were just kind of going through the motions while playing amateur baseball. But those days seem long ago and now the Royals are once again Class B state champions.

The Royals capped a dream season by winning their third Class B state championship, and first since 2006, with a wild 4-3 victory over the Champlin Park LoGators in 12 innings on Sunday night. The Royals finished 5-0 in the tournament and Champlin Park would have needed two straight wins to claim the state title.

Player/manager Tim Oesterlin, who didn’t play much this season, is the longest tenured Royals player. He has been on the squad since 2007, a year after their last title.

“My first several years we were third or fourth every year,” Oesterlin said. “It’s pretty nice to be here and win it. It’s the first championship (game) we’ve been to so to take it home is pretty awesome.”

Royals pitcher Matt Meyer cleaned up on nearly all of the awards for the tournament. He was named the tournament MVP, the top pitcher and to the All-Tournament team. Meyer was 4-0 with an 0.75 ERA in the tournament and he got the win in relief in the title game.

“This was the goal from Game 1 to right now,” Meyer said. “I couldn’t be more proud of this team, the effort we showed game in and game out.”

The Royals earned state berths in 2021 and 2019, but prior to that there were a few lean years mixed in.

“A couple of years ago we were struggling as a team,” Meyer admitted. “It was hard to get guys to show up and really buy in and want to be part of this. Now we’ve got guys hanging out after games, having some beers. The team camaraderie and team dynamic now has flipped 180 degrees. And that’s how you win games, win championships. You build a roster that wants to be here and wants to win.”

The Rochester Royals, including Matt Meyer (front right), celebrate after winning the Class B amateur baseball state tournament on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2022 in Dundas, Minn. Meyer was named the tournament's MVP and top pitcher as the Royals won their third Class B state title and first since 2006.

Meyer, a former minor-league player, was the driving force behind bringing in some key pieces for the Royals. When Matteo Finocchi, who was 9-0 this season, and Bo McClintock moved to Rochester, Meyer reached out to them to join the Royals. He did the same when long-time professional player Dan Lyons moved back to the city. All three had vital roles in Rochester’s state tournament run.

“Everyone has just bought in,” Meyer said. “That’s just the type of roster we have.”

The Royals dug deep in their roster during the title game. Starting pitcher Alex Rudquist gave the Royals six solid innings and left with the game tied 1-1. Hayden Brown, who had thrown just a couple of innings this season, pitched 1 ⅓ innings but left after walking two in the seventh. Meyer, who had pitched his third complete game of the tournament on Friday night in a shutout win over Champlin Park, came back on short rest to go the rest of the way.

“All hands on deck, everyone has to be ready,” Meyer said. “We were all in on this game.”

Michael Michalak’s sacrifice fly put the Royals up 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh. The Royals were one out away from the title in the ninth when Champlin Park touched Meyer for an unearned run on Jeff Heuer’s RBI infield single.

In the late stages of the game, there was a lot of dew on the grass which greatly impacted the defense of both teams in the decisive 12th inning.

The Royals had a pair of throwing errors which led to the Champlin Park run in the top of the 12th. Champlin Park then had two throwing errors which led to both Royals runs in the bottom of the 12th and decided the game.

“We had some footing problems and the baseball was super wet,” Royals catcher Logan Milene said.

Down 3-2 in the bottom of the 12th, Milene started Rochester’s rally with a walk and McClintock followed with a single. Drew Block, who like Milene, McClintock and Meyer was named to the All-Tournament team, then had a sacrifice bunt and he reached to load the bases with no outs on a wide throw.

Nick Pearson followed with a grounder to short. Milene scored the tying run when a high throw home sailed past the catcher. McClintock ran through a stop sign at third and he beat the throw home as he slid in with the winning run, touching off a wild celebration.

“I was already going and I thought, he’s got to make a good throw and it worked,” McClintock said. “Yeah, that was my thought process: I’m just going.”

McClintock concluded a brief pro career after the 2021 season and then moved to Rochester with his girlfriend. He had no idea what amateur baseball was in the state and didn’t plan on playing.

“It was way better than I could have ever imagined,” McClintock said. “Matt Meyer just roped me in. … And I’m really glad I did. This is one of the better summers and it was fun all the way down to the end.”

The Royals, who finished the season 32-8, had a lot of incentive this season after their 2021 state tournament ended with a tough second-round 2-1 loss to Chanhassen, which would go on to win its fourth straight state title.

“We kind of had a bad taste in our mouth after last year,” Oesterlin said. “We put it all together this year; a great group of guys and a lot of camaraderie here.”

Meyer played Division I college ball and then nine years as a professional. But Sunday night was the first time he was on the field as part of a championship team.

“It was awesome to see us all come together and win five in a row and win a championship,” Meyer said. “It was so much fun.”

Meyer finished the season with a 9-2 record and a 1.37 ERA. He allowed just four runs, two earned, in 31 2/3 innings at the state tournament.

“We did it all season and we have a very talented team,” Milene said. “Obviously when you have a guy like Matt Meyer, he gives you a chance to win every single day he’s on the mound.”

