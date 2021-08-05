Royals enter 'Twilight Zone' as Section 1B playoffs begin

The Rochester Royals are hoping to survive their version of the Twilight Zone as they begin postseason play.

The third-seeded Royals (18-13) will face No. 4 Hampton in a best-of-3 series in Section 1B tournament play. The winner earns a Class B state tournament berth. The Royals host Game 1 of the series at 8 p.m. Friday at Mayo Field.

Four of the seven teams in Section 1B will earn state berths. There are three best-of-three series and those three winners earn state berths. The three losers of those series will then play a single-elimination showdown to determine the fourth state entrant from the section.

The Royals split a pair of games with Hampton during the regular season.

“I think it will be a good series,” Royals player/manager Tim Oesterlin said. “Our biggest issue has historically been going up to Hampton, not necessarily because of talent but it’s a weird place to play. Not a lot of atmosphere, the ball doesn’t seem to travel very well. It’s a little bit of a Twilight Zone.”

Two years ago the Royals did win a key section game in Hampton to close out the section series to earn a state berth.

“We’re playing really well right now, too,” Oesterlin said. “It will be different playing them up there at the end of the year rather than May or June.”

The second game will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in Hampton. A third game, if needed, will be at 8 p.m. next Monday at Mayo Field.

“In a perfect world we’ll win, win and not have to worry about that game next week,” Oesterlin said.

Veteran left-handed pitcher Matt Meyer, a former Class AAA pitcher in the minor leagues, is expected to start on the mound in the series opener for the Royals.

“Any time Matt pitches, we’ll have a chance,” Oesterlin said.

The Royals will be without a couple of their younger players. Caledonia’s Tate Meiners is now playing for Willmar in the Northwoods League.

“There’s no way around it, it hurts to have a bat of his caliber gone in the middle of the lineup,” Oesterlin said. “If all goes well, he’ll be back with us when we go back to state when the Northwoods League season ends."

Middle infielder Matthew Hayford, a Lourdes grad, recently suffered a shoulder injury and he will likely miss the rest of the season.

“Other than that, I think we have everybody that we’ve had all year,” Oesterlin said. “A lot of guys are contributing up and down the lineup. Hopefully we have a good little showing in the best-of-three and carry that into state.”

Royals center fielder Michael Michalak said the team has been a bit up and down this season, but is playing well heading into the postseason. The Royals have won three of their last four games.

“I think the last couple of games we’ve been putting the ball in play and our pitchers have been attacking the zone, pitching to outs and our fielders have been making plays, too,” he said. “If you’re hitting the ball, throwing strikes and making plays, you’re going to be a tough team to beat.”

Some of the younger key hitters for the Royals this season have been Sam Warren, Logan Milene and Gabe Sepulveda.

Left-hander Matteo Finocchi is likely to start the second game for the Royals. Some other key pitchers for the Royals, who could come on in relief, include Mitch Brown, T Palmer Mickelson, lefty Eric Thorvilson and Derrek Lilledahl.

"We should have quite a few arms in relief but we'll obviously ride Matt as long as we can," Oesterlin said.

Section 1B playoffs

WHO: The No. 3 seed Rochester Royals vs. No. 4 Hampton Cardinals.

WHAT: Best-of-three series with the winner earning a Class B state berth.

SCHEDULE: The first game is at 8 pm. Friday at Mayo Field. Game two is 2 pm. Sunday in Hampton. The third game, if necessary, is 8 p.m. Monday at Mayo Field.