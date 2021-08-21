Royals hope to make history in state tournament

The Rochester Royals celebrated their past earlier this summer.

Now the present version of the amateur baseball team would like to make some history at the 2021 Class B state tournament.

The Royals won Class B state championships in 1991 and 2006 and they honored players of those teams at a game late this regular season. This year's team will look to join that championship rank as they open play in the state tournament against the Forest Lake Brewers at 1:30 pm. Sunday in Hamburg.

“They play in a pretty tough section,” Royals player/manager Tim Oesterlin said of the Brewers. “I’m sure they’ll be good and they’ve been there in the past. But we’re more excited for our team and our guys to get back and to get a taste of the state tournament.”

RELATED: Mayo grad Michalak tries to be (simply) the best for Royals

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our goal is to win the whole thing, that’s the goal,” Royals left-handed pitcher Matt Meyer said. “We’re the two seed out of our section and it’s one of the better sections in the state.”

The Royals enter the state tournament on a roll. They started the season 3-6, but have gone 18-7 since June 9 and are now 21-13. They are currently on a five-game winning streak.

“We’re clicking at the right time,” Meyer said. “Hopefully it continues to click for us on offense and defense and on the mound. It doesn’t matter what team is in it, if you get hot, everyone has a chance.”

Meyer, a former Class AAA minor-league pitcher, is scheduled to start the state opener for the Royals. He is 5-2 with a 1.75 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched this season.

Matt Meyer

“Matt will throw for us until his arm falls off,” Oesterlin said. “It will be hard to get him out of the game. He’s one of the best in the state for sure.”

“It’s all hands on deck at this point,” Meyer said. “It will be me and Mitch (Brown) and everybody will be ready to rock.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Brown (0-1, one save, 3.72 ERA) is another former minor-league pitcher for the Royals who has pitched in relief this season. Other key pitchers are lefty Matteo Finocchi (6-3, 3.55 ERA) and T Palmer Mickelson (5-2, 1.76 ERA). Finocchi has to work, however, and will not be on hand for the state opener.

Caledonia's Tate Meiners will return, however, after the infielder had a stint with Willmar in the Northwoods League.

“Our batting, top to bottom, has been great lately,” Oesterlin said. “We’re hitting the way we can and getting Tate back at the top or middle (of the order) certainly can’t hurt. And defensively, we can’t boot the ball around. Just make the routine plays and good things will happen.”

Michael Michalak and Logan Milene have both homered in two straight games for the Royals. Both players have six homers on the season and Milene has 30 RBIs. Michalak has 29.

There are 16 teams in the Class B state field; the first two rounds are single elimination.

“I think everybody is in that same boat,” Meyer said. “You have to put together a couple of good games in a row and with baseball anything can happen.”

Meyer is also looking forward to playing a Lake Forest team he has never faced before.

“It’s fun to get to state and play some new teams and see some new bats (hitters),” he said. “Every team we face up there is a dangerous team so we can't take anybody for granted. We have to come out and swing it and pitch it against Forest Lake. Loser goes home so it’s do or die and we’re excited about it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Royals and Forest Lake winner will play the Chanhassen Red Birds and Moorhead Mudcats winner in the second round at 7 p.m. on Aug. 28 in Hamburg. The second-round winner advances to the final four and the double elimination portion of the tourney, which begins on Aug. 29.

The Royals are expected to have all of their key players for the first game, but if they advance to the second weekend, some players may have to head back to college for the fall semester.

“The teams that can probably stay together the most probably have the best chance,” Meyer said. “But you have to play the hand you're dealt at the end of the summer here.”