Royals roll in Class B state tournament opener; Austin Greyhounds advance in Class C

HAMBURG -- Matt Meyer tossed a six-hit complete game and the Rochester Royals overcame an early 2-0 deficit to defeat the Forest Lake Brewers 7-3 in the first round of the Class B amateur baseball state tournament on Sunday.

The victory was the sixth straight for the Royals (22-13) and advances them to the second round of the state tournament this coming weekend. With the loss, Forest Lake is eliminated from the state tournament.

The Royals scored three runs in the bottom of the third to take a 3-2 lead, added one run in the fifth and then three more in the sixth for a 7-2 advantage.

The 36-year-old Meyer allowed single runs in the first, third and eighth innings. Just two of the runs he allowed were earned and he struck out three and walked three.

The Royals pounded out 15 hits with six players collecting multiple hits. Matt Cano went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Jared Campbell was also 3-for-4 and he hit a tripe and scored two runs. Jake Halvorson went 3-for-5 with two runs scored.

Logan Milene went 2-for-5 with two RBIs for the Royals, Sam Warren went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Michael Michalak went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Tate Meiners did not have a hit, but he scored a run and had an RBI.

The Royals now advance to the round of eight at the state tournament, which is still an elimination round. They will play the Chanhassen Red Birds at 7 p.m. Saturday in Hamburg in the second round. The winner will advance to the final four of the tournament, which begins double elimination play.

Meyer is likely to start on the mound against for the Royals against Chanhassen.

Austin wins, Cannon Falls drops 'C' opener

The Austin Greyhounds scored three runs over the first two innings Sunday afternoon, staking themselves to a lead they wouldn't relinquish. The Greyhounds went on to earn a 6-2 victory against the Paynesville Pirates in an opening-round game of the Class C state tournament in Waconia.

Three Greyhounds pitchers combined for a five-hitter. Drew Copley allowed a run on five hits in five innings of work, while Nels Nelson and Brady Schroeder both pitched two hitless innings, though Nelson surrendered one earned run. Schroeder struck out four of the six batters he faced.

Nelson led Austin at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two RBI. Catcher Nestor Jimenez went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Miguel Castro also hit a two-RBI double.

Austin advances to the second round of the 48-team tournament (32 teams remain after this weekend), which is single-elimination throughout. The Greyhounds are scheduled to play at 11 a.m. Saturday against the St. Patrick Irish, at Waconia.

• Elsewhere in the Class C tournament, Keith Meyers pitched a gem for the Cannon Falls Bears, but Eagle Lake shut down the Bears' offense and ended the Bears' season. Cannon Falls fell 2-1 in its state tournament opener Sunday afternoon in Chaska.

Meyers allowed two runs on nine hits in a complete-game loss, walked just one batter and struck out nine.

Cannon Falls managed just four hits against two Expos pitchers. Mitch Kelly threw the first four innings, allowing no runs on two hits. Dalton Grose pitched the final five, surrendering one unearned run on just two hits.

• The Wanamingo Jacks had a first-round bye, into the round of 32. The Jacks will open state tournament play on Sunday, Aug. 29, at 4:30 p.m. in Waconia, against the Sartell Muskies.

