Royals topple Hampton to earn state berth

HAMPTON -- The Rochester Royals have earned a Class B state berth in amateur baseball.

The Royals earned a state berth on Sunday as they completed a two-game sweep of the Hampton Cardinals with a 10-2 victory in the Section 1B playoffs. The Royals were the No. 3 seed in the best-of-three series and Hampton was No. 4.

Left-handed Matteo Finocchi pitched seven strong innings to earn the win for the Royals. Lefty Matt Meyer tossed a three-hit shutout to beat Hampton 5-0 in the first game last Friday.

Michael Michalak and Logan Milene both hit home runs for the Royals (20-13) in the deciding game.

The Royals will enter the state tournament with a four-game winning streak. They are one of three Section 1B teams to earn a state berth by winning a playoff series. The three losing teams now go into a single-elimination format to determine the fourth state qualifier from the section.

The Class B state tournament will begin on Aug. 19. The 98th annual event, which also includes Classes A and C, will be played in Waconia, Chaska and Hamburg.