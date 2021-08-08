SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Royals topple Hampton to earn state berth

Matteo Finocchi pitched seven innings as the Rochester Royals beat Hampton 10-2 to sweep the of a best-of-three Section 1B amateur baseball playoff series.

Rochester Royals Baseball logo
August 08, 2021 06:08 PM
Share

This article will be updated later today with additional information.

HAMPTON -- The Rochester Royals have earned a Class B state berth in amateur baseball.

The Royals earned a state berth on Sunday as they completed a two-game sweep of the Hampton Cardinals with a 10-2 victory in the Section 1B playoffs. The Royals were the No. 3 seed in the best-of-three series and Hampton was No. 4.

Left-handed Matteo Finocchi pitched seven strong innings to earn the win for the Royals. Lefty Matt Meyer tossed a three-hit shutout to beat Hampton 5-0 in the first game last Friday.

RELATED:

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Mayo grad Michalak tries to be (simply) the best for Royals
  • Game time is on time for Meyer as he fans 16, pitches Royals to victory Matt Meyer pitched a three-hit shutout and struck out 16 as the Rochester Royals beat Hampton 5-0 in the opening game of a best-of-three Section 1B amateur baseball playoff series.

Michael Michalak and Logan Milene both hit home runs for the Royals (20-13) in the deciding game.
The Royals will enter the state tournament with a four-game winning streak. They are one of three Section 1B teams to earn a state berth by winning a playoff series. The three losing teams now go into a single-elimination format to determine the fourth state qualifier from the section.

The Class B state tournament will begin on Aug. 19. The 98th annual event, which also includes Classes A and C, will be played in Waconia, Chaska and Hamburg.

Related Topics: BASEBALLAMATEUR BASEBALLROCHESTER ROYALSOLMSTED COUNTYROCHESTER
What to read next
Boys Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Boys hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 02:17 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Girls Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Girls hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys swimming and diving results for Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
January 04, 2022 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Hockey graphic
Prep
Tuesday's girls hockey: Dodge County rallies, but edged by Lakeville North in OT
A scoreboard of girls hockey games.
January 04, 2022 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports