Sports | Prep

Royals topple Red Wing in regular-season finale

Alex Holets hits a two-run triple to spark a three-run fourth inning as the Royals come back to top host Red Wing 6-3.

Rochester Royals Baseball logo
August 02, 2021 10:36 PM
RED WING -- Alex Holets hit a two-run triple and the Rochester Royals overcame an early deficit to defeat the Red Wing Aces 6-3 in amateur baseball on Monday night.

The win came in the regular-season finale for the Royals.

Alex Holets mug1.jpg
Alex Holets

The host Aces held a slim 2-1 lead going into the fourth. Holets hit a two-run triple to put the Royals ahead for good and he then scored when Michael Michalak reached on an error for a 4-2 Rochester lead.

Michalak continued his strong recent play as he went 3-for-5 with an RBI.

Gabe Sepulveda and Jared Campbell were both 2-for-4 for the Royals. Sepulveda had an RBI single in the seventh inning. Matt Cano drove in Rochester's first run with an RBI single in the third and Brevin Goetz had a pinch-hit RBI single in the ninth.

Erik Thorvilson, the second of four Royals pitchers, tossed two scoreless innings for the win. Campbell followed with three scoreless innings.

The Royals (18-13) now begin Section 1B tournament play. The third-seeded Royals will face No. 4 Hampton in the first round in a best-of-3 series in which the winner earns a state berth. The Royals host the first game at 8 p.m. Friday at Mayo Field.

The second game will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in Hampton. A third game, if needed, will be at 8 p.m. next Monday at Mayo Field.

