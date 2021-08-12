Ruff’s Lists: Section 1A’s top 10 girls basketball players

Section 1A girls basketball will have a different look this season, particularly with Blooming Prairie having bumped up to Class AA.

The Blossoms have been strong forever. Individually, Hayfield looks to have the most talent in Section 1A, and it is decidedly young talent. The Vikings’ top two players — and likely the two best players in the section — are incoming-sophomores Kristen Watson and Natalie Beaver. Those two easily make our list of top-10 players as we take a “way-too-early” look at who’s who.

1. Kristen Watson, Hayfield

Hayfield's Kristen Watson (3) takes a shot during a Section 1A girls basketball semifinal game against Houston Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Century High School in Rochester. Houston beat Hayfield 62-49. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

Watson has been a starter for Hayfield since the eighth grade, when she was already the team’s No. 2 scorer. A 5-foot-5 ball of energy and speed, the sophomore is one of the most competitive players that Kasey Krekling has coached. “When there’s a loose ball, she’s going to get it,” Krekling said. “She’s not afraid to be physical.” Watson averaged 15.8 points per game, as well as 4.3 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 2.6 assists.

2. Natalie Beaver, Hayfield

Hayfield's Natalie Beaver (25) goes up for a shot during a Section 1A girls basketball semifinal game against Houston Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Century High School in Rochester. Houston beat Hayfield 62-49. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

Beaver, who’ll also be a sophomore, is the second half of Hayfield’s dynamic 1-2 youthful punch. The 5-10 forward devotes endless hours to basketball, has great length and can score in a variety of ways and from well beyond the 3-point arc. Beaver averaged 14.2 points and 5.1 rebounds last year, and made an average of five 3-pointers per game.

3. Kaylee Ruberg, Rushford-Peterson

St. Charles' Lindsey Root (3) dribbles past Rushford-Peterson's Kaylee Ruberg (33) during a girls basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in St. Charles. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

Ruberg is one of the more up-and-coming players on this list. An incoming junior, Ruberg hopes to lift R-P from what has been a low ebb in recent years. The Trojans went winless in the Three Rivers Conference last year and won four games overall. However, Ruberg has a chance to help make R-P a Section 1A contender this coming season. She averaged 14 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists per game last season. A 5-10 post player, Ruberg is tough inside and is a dynamic defender.

4. Sydney Torgerson, Houston

Houston's Sydney Torgerson (2) goes up for a shot during a Section 1A girls basketball semifinal game against Hayfield Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Century High School in Rochester. Houston beat Hayfield 62-49. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

The incoming junior forward is not shy when it comes to her basketball style. Tough and rugged best describes her. Torgerson put up some big numbers last season, averaging 15 points and eight rebounds per game. Torgerson also came up with 3.4 steals per game and shot 51 percent from the field. With star Emma Geiwitz having graduated, even bigger numbers will be asked for from Torgerson.

5. Alana Rogne, Lyle/Pacelli

Rogne played on a team that struggled last season, but she didn’t. The incoming senior guard showed off her all-around talent by averaging 15.5 points, 5 rebounds and 5 steals per game. Rogne is a crafty player who can drive and finish. She’s also lethal on the defensive end, as all of those steals attests.

6. Bailey Johnson, Southland

When she’s in sync, Johnson is one of the best defenders in Section 1A. She’s also a double-double waiting to happen. The 5-9 incoming senior averaged 11 points and 11 rebounds per game last season. Johnson has an excellent first step which makes her difficult to stay in front of. She’s been working on expanding her shooting, having previously been relegated to getting her points in close to the basket last year. Johnson has a chance to take a major step this coming season.

7. Paige Ford, Randolph

Randolph's Paige Ford goes for a 3-pointer during Monday's game on Feb. 10, 2020, at Pine Island High School in Pine Island. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

Ford might be the top 3-point shooter on this list, with seemingly limitless range. Ford made 39 3s (38 percent shooting) last year and averaged 4.8 points per game. She also averaged 4.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Graduation hit Randolph (14-2 last year) hard this spring, meaning Ford — an incoming junior guard — will be called on to take an even bigger role this coming season.

8. River Landers, Grand Meadow

Grand Meadow's River Landers (14) goes up for a rebound during Tuesday's game on Jan. 14, 2020, at Grand Meadow High School. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

Landers' impact is felt as much away from the court as on it with her strong leadership skills. The incoming senior has plenty to offer as a player, too, having averaged 10.6 points and 6.2 rebounds last year. Landers, a 6-footer, has increased her strength in the last year which should help her considerably during the season.

9. Kendall Queensland, Grand Meadow

Few on this list of 10 players match Queensland’s combination of length and athleticism. The incoming junior is 5-10 and with long arms. Her size and quickness allows her to be one of the area's top defenders. She also has a high basketball IQ, which is not surprising considering she is the daughter of Grand Meadow coach Ryan Queensland. Kendall averaged 10.2 points and 4 rebounds last year.

10. Brielle Ruen, Lanesboro

Ruen might be the top athlete on this list, including being the fastest one here. The incoming senior ran a blistering 58.68-second 400-meter dash this spring. Ruen can “ruin” any opposing offense with her speed and quickness, continually gambling and darting into passing lanes. And she can do plenty more, having averaged 11.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game.