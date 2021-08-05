Ruff's Lists: The Three Rivers' top 10 girls basketball players

Three Rivers Conference schools graduated some bona fide girls basketball stars last year. That included Post Bulletin 2020-21 Player of the Year Macy Holz, of Plainview-Elgin-Millville. Holtz, who will be playing for Minnesota State, Moorhead this winter, averaged 24 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 5 steals per game last season.

The cupboard is not bare, though. There will be a bunch of talent returning, especially at the guard position where Winona Cotter’s Megan Morgan will be among a host of talented perimeter players. One of them — St. Charles’ Makadyn Gust — promises to be among the most watched players out there. And that’s going to go on for a while, as she’ll be just a sophomore.

Here’s our “way-too-early" look at who we think the Three Rivers’ top 10 players will be.

1. Megan Morgan, Cotter

Winona Cotter's Megan Morgan, middle (No. 11), is as renowned for her defense as her offense. (Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin)

It was quite an ending to last season by Morgan, a 5-foot-8 do-everything guard. For the season, she averaged 16 points, 7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.4 steals. In her last four regular-season games, she tore things up, averaging 23 points. Morgan can hit shots from everywhere. That includes shooting a blistering 42 percent on 3-pointers. And Morgan doesn’t limit herself to the offensive end. She’s also an intense defender.

2. Malia Nelson, Dover-Eyota

Nelson is another player who was terrific last season and is obviously on the rise. Nelson, an extremely athletic 5-feet-10, gets things done with quickness, speed, intensity and tireless play. Offensively, she is a driver with height and speed who is tough to stop off the bounce. A senior-to-be, she’s already scored 1,190 points, grabbed 675 rebounds and has 286 steals. Her sister, Madison, played basketball at Division I Denver University and then professionally in Europe.

3. Makadyn Gust, St. Charles

Gust is a strong and physical player who was one of the Three Rivers’ best last season. Remarkably, she’ll be just a sophomore this season. Gust averaged 16.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game while playing guard. Gust loves to get to the rim offensively. If she improves her shot just a bit more, look out. Defensively, she’s a menace and driven.

4. Abby O’Reilly, P-E-M

Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Abby O’Reilly (15) takes a shot during a girls basketball game against Caledonia on Monday, January 25, 2021, at Plainview-Elgin-Millville High School in Plainview. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

O’Reilly is one of the top returning centers in southeastern Minnesota, and she’ll be just a junior. A long 6-foot post player with quickness, she averaged 16 points and nine rebounds per game last year for Plainview-Elgin-Millville. O’Reilly is a true back-to-the-basket operator and one with a great ability to clean up teammates’ misses and convert them for baskets. She shot an incredibly efficient 58 percent from the field last year. She is also a versatile athlete, including playing midfield for the Bulldogs' soccer team.

5. Cali Esser, La Crescent

Esser gave fits to anyone trying to defend her this past season, and she was just a sophomore. She exploded for 37 points (burying eight 3-pointers) against a formidable Caledonia team and finished the season averaging 17.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.7 assists. She also hit 75 percent of her free throws.

6. Jaiden Zimmerman, Chatfield

Chatfield's Jaiden Zimmerman (25) tries to keep the ball from Lake City's Ava Wallerrich (11) and Jacey Majerus (1) during a girls basketball game Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Chatfield. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

Zimmerman has excellent strength and a knack for finishing at the rim. At 5-feet-9, she also has the height to look over the top of defenses and be a playmaker up front. She got a high ankle sprain this summer, taking away much of her workout time. But, just an incoming junior, Zimmerman's upside is quite high and her game is quickly evolving. She’s also an improving defender. A year ago she averaged 13.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 assists per game.

7. Molly Bills, La Crescent

While Esser is a force to be reckoned with, Bills is another Lancers sophomore who shined all of last season. She finished it averaging robust numbers: 15.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists. She and Esser give La Crescent a heck of a one-two punch at guard.

8. Ava Privet, Caledonia

Caledonia’s Ava Privet (4) dribbles the ball while being defended by Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Macy Holtz (3) during a girls basketball game on Monday, January 25, 2021, at Plainview-Elgin-Millville High School in Plainview. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

Privet is another incoming junior guard with lots of talent. Privet, who was among a host of excellent sophomores for the Warriors last season, averaged 16 points per game. Privet is lethal from the perimeter where she does most of her scoring.

9. Kara Goetzinger, Chatfield

Blooming Prairie's Anna Pauly (32) reaches for a rebound as Chatfield's Kara Goetzinger (11) looks on during a girls basketball game Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Chatfield. Chatfield rallied from an 11-point deficit at the half to win 49-47. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

Goetzinger got off to a slow start last season, but it didn’t last. A bit of coaxing turned her into one of the top defenders in the league. Goetzinger, just a junior this coming season, also shows off a nice shooting touch. She can hit 3-pointers or take the ball to the rim. That combination allowed her to average 11 points per game last year.

10. Paige Klug, Caledonia

Caledonia’s Paige Klug (5) takes a shot during a girls basketball game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Monday, January 25, 2021, at Plainview-Elgin-Millville High School in Plainview. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

It seems anyone with the last name of Klug in Caledonia is a heck of an athlete. The same holds true for this incoming junior, Paige Klug, who's also an excellent softball player. In basketball, Klug is an excellent driver, can shoot from the perimeter and hit 3-pointers. She averaged 11 points per game last season. Klug is also a top-level defender.