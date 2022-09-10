Rumbling Rudy Lozoya sparks Mayo to victory over Northfield

ROCHESTER — Rudy Lozoya thought he had hit pay dirt.

The Mayo senior all-district lineman and fullback found himself rumbling all alone after he scooped up a Northfield fumble at the Mayo 25-yard line midway through the second quarter in a scoreless game.

Thirty, even twenty yards out from goal line, Lozoya was envisioning six.

But Northfield quarterback Kamden Kaiser came out of nowhere to trip him up much to the dismay of Lozoya, who vowed he would not be caught given a second chance.

Incredibly, that chance came a quarter later when Northfield's punt hit the upback before taking a nice bounce right into the waiting arms of Lozoya.

This time, he was reaching the end zone.

"As I got the ball, I was like, I'm scoring this one," Lozoya said with a laugh. "I can't get tackled now."

This time, he sprinted away from the pack for the 25-yard return for the score to put the Spartans back up two scores.

In the end it was those two big plays, plus another standout performance from Carter Holcomb that helped the Spartans fend off a feisty Northfield team 35-6 Friday night at a rainy but packed Mayo High School.

The Spartans improve to 2-0 overall and 2-0 in the Big Southeast District, while Northfield falls to 1-1, 1-1.

The rain and untimely penalties — the Spartans finished with an eye-popping 20 with over half of those being pre-snap infractions — saw the Mayo offense get stuck in the mud early and often.

But on the other side of the ball, the Spartans defense was hitting, providing the sweet sounds of pads popping and setting the tone from the opening whistle.

The defensive line of Ethan Kramer, Lozoya, Jorge Martinez and Brigg Poppe ate blocks to let linebackers Spencer Kober and Logan Burger be aggressive and fly downhill against the Northfield unique rush-first offense. It was exactly what the Spartans needed on a wet night.

"The important part is we got different guys making plays," Mayo coach Donny Holcomb said. "Especially defensively, super proud of them. That's one of the best defensive games, hitting-wise and everything that I've seen for a while."

With the offense spinning it's tires, the defense provided their spark.

Pressure on a long third down, forced Kaiser to try and make a play. He ended up trying to lateral it to his running back, but it didn't make it there, instead going into the arms of Lozoya, who returned it 65 yards to the Northfield 11.

"I looked back and he was like five yards back," Lozoya said. "I turned back around and he tripped me. I was mad. But he's fast, so I give him props."

Although he didn't score, Lozoya delivered the big play Mayo was so desperately searching for. One play later, Tore Papenfuss got the Spartans on the board with an 11-yard touchdown run.

"He's a crazy player — super strong," Carter Holcomb said. "He gets us going."

The next Mayo possession is when Carter Holcomb put his stamp on the game.

On the first play of the drive, the junior wide receiver skied high for a pass 20 yards down the field from Rees Grimsrud, before snatching it over his defender and shedding the tackle for the 81-yard touchdown. It put the Spartans up 14-0.

"Thank God for his Mom," coach and Carter's father Donny Holcomb said.

Carter Holcomb would collect his second touchdown with a 25-yard score on a beautifully thrown ball from Grimsrud to make it 28-6 in the fourth. Holcomb finished with 191 yards receiving on seven receptions with two touchdowns. His first two games have seen him put up video game-like numbers with 329 yards receiving on 15 receptions with four touchdowns in the first two weeks.

"He's using the abilities God's given him," Donny Holcomb said. "He's going out there to do exactly what we ask him to do. He's a heck of an athlete."

It was more than enough points as the Mayo defense forced three (two fumbles, one interception) and held Northfield to under 270 yards of total offense.

Now, the Spartans will look to shore up the mistakes before the battle for the "Addington Jug" kicks off on Friday when Mayo takes on crosstown rival Century.

"We need to clean up the penalties so we can see how good we can really be," Donny Holcomb said. "Until we do that it's going to be what it is."

Mayo 35, Northfield 6

Northfield 0#0#6#0# — 6

Mayo 0#14#7#14# — 35