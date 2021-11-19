Rushford-Peterson set to face Minneota in clash of unbeatens

Saturday will see a rare matchup of 12-0 teams when Rushford-Peterson takes on Minneota in a Class A football state semifinal game at 9 a.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Yet, it seems that the Trojans are the ones who are flying under the radar.

Minneota enters Saturday's game having put up video game-type numbers. It leads all of Class A in scoring offense (41.3 points per game) and defense (2.1 points allowed per game). In fact, the Vikings have outscored opponents by an eye-popping 496-25 this season. They also have the pedigree to back it up, being seven-time state champions, with their last coming in 2017, a title that was their third in four years.

“They’re not fancy, they’re not real tricky,“ coach Davin Thompson said. “The best way for me to describe them is they’re just so good at what they do. It’s not something necessarily hard to stop. They’re just really good at doing it.”

For the Vikings though, it starts with their defense.

They have not allowed a point in eight consecutive quarters and have recorded nine shutouts this season after a 34-0 drubbing of Mahnomen/Waubun in the state quarterfinals. Their ability to “fly to the ball” as well as their combination of size and physicality up the middle is what separates them, according to Thompson. That concoction has led to 24 takeaways (14 interceptions, 10 fumbles) to go along with two safeties and three total touchdowns this year.

But the Trojans are confident Minneota hasn’t seen an offense like theirs yet this season. R-P's is one that creates mismatches, with playmakers all across the field.

“They’re really good defensively,” Thompson said. “I’m not taking anything away from them, but I don’t think they’ve seen a team that can spread the field with the athletes that we have. From Justin (Ruberg), Grady (Hengel) on the outside, Alex (Ronnenberg) and Tommy (Ekern) on the inside and then throw Aaron Prinsen in there. Guys that have all caught passes in meaningful games, good route runners.

"We have some speed and size at different spots on both sides of the offense when we spread you out. That is one thing we are going to have to try and take advantage of is we might have to throw the ball just to get guys out of the box.”

It was Ruberg who connected with standout senior quarterback Malachi Bunke for three touchdowns to help the Trojans knock off Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 18-6 in their state quarterfinal matchup. Standing 6-foot-5, Ruberg -- also a standout basketball player -- is one of the toughest athletes to cover in all of Class A. But as Thompson eluded to, the Trojans are fully capable of sharing the wealth. It comes down to finding the right matchups and exploiting them.

“It’s basically what we’ve been trying to do all season -- just take advantage of what the defense gives us,” Thompson said.

The Vikings aren’t the only ones who pride themselves defensively.

The Trojans had the second-best scoring defense in Class A at 7.8 points allowed per contest. They are coming off a game that saw them pick off B-B-E four times and collect four sacks. The most points they have allowed in a game all season was 15 and they have allowed just 26 total points in four postseason contests.

Yet, much like how the Trojans’ offense will give the Vikings defense its biggest test, so too can be said when it comes to the matchup between the Minneota offense and the R-P defense.

Thanks to a large offensive line, with plays who all top 235 pounds, the Vikings offer a rushing attack that has seen three ball-carriers tally more than 630 yards rushing this season. Their double tight-end, double-wing offense is hard to duplicate in practice but this Trojans’ defensive unit has the experience at linebacker in Ruberg and Ekern, as well as in Bunke at safety to help navigate the Vikings' tricky misdirection.

“Any normal year for us, it would be keeping me up at night,” Thompson said of the Minneota offense. “But with Tommy and Justin at two of those linebacker spots and Titan Tekautz at the other one -- they were all in my basement last night watching film -- they’re going to be able to make their reads and be able to redirect if they see misdirection. I have all the faith in the world in those guys. They’re going to trust their eyes. That’s what I have been telling them. Trust your eyes and go a million miles an hour. I don’t want them overthinking. I want them to trust their eyes and fly.”

It all sets up what should be an entertaining, hard-fought semifinal.

“We just have to leave it all on the field,” Thompson said. “Like I said, they’re not fancy. They’re good at what they do. That hopefully allows us to play free downhill and basically attack them back is going to be our mentality.”