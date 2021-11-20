Rushford-Peterson stymied by stingy Minneota in Class A semifinal

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneota defense entered Saturday's Class A semifinal against Rushford-Peterson with the gaudiest of numbers.

The Vikings had allowed just 25 points all season to go along with 24 takeaways. They'd also not permitted a single point in eight consecutive quarters.

And on Saturday, they proved those numbers weren't a fluke.

The Trojans could only muster 145 total yards and threw three interceptions as they saw their magical season end with a 28-8 loss to the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

It was the first loss of the season for the Trojans (12-1), while Minneota (13-0) advances to Friday's championship against Mayer Lutheran.

"I want to just give credit to Minneota," Trojans' coach Davin Thompson said. "That's a good football team. Size and physical up front. ... I'm proud of my kids. We just battled and battled. That's just a good football team.

"We got beat by a better football team today."

Minneota defeated Rushford-Peterson 28-8 in a Class A State Football Semifinal game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

That Vikings' defense set the tone early, forcing a 3-and-out to open the game before intercepting Trojans' senior quarterback Malachi Bunke on a deep pass down the middle on R-P's next possession. The following play saw running back Connor Sik take a pitch 73-yards to the house for the 7-0 lead.

The next offensive series for the Trojans finished with the same ending.

This time, Bunke was hit as he geared up for another deep throw. The pass fluttered into the hands of Alex Josephson, who returned it 19 yards to the R-P 17. Two plays after Minneota quarterback Isaac Pohlen recorded 3-yards on a fourth-and-3, Sik collected his second rushing touchdown to make it 14-0 with 2:07 left in the first quarter.

"Those first couple of drives, we had some kids open but just a throw overthrown a little bit or goes off our hands or they made a play," Thompson said of the Trojans' offense. "This is semifinal football. They just made a few more plays than we did."

Rushford-Peterson's Dalton Hoel (3) tries for a long pass during a Class A State Football Semifinal game against Minneota Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Heading into the game, Thompson had admitted the run game would be an issue against the bigger front of Minneota, but he was comfortable with the R-P athletes on the outside when it came to the passing game. Yet, not only could the R-P offense not run the ball -- finishing with minus-8 yards on 15 carries -- the Trojans also had a hard time getting anything going through the air. Bunke completed 9 of his 19 passes for 44 yards and two interceptions in the first half.

"Obviously, size going into the game -- we knew they're a big team, especially up front," defensive and offensive lineman Carson Thompson. "We knew it was going to be a battle for sure. Coming out, we were just a little bit slow. But credit to them. They're really good at what they do."

The Trojans' offense finished with six punts, a turnover on downs and three interceptions, while converting just 2 of 12 third-downs. Hadyn Kahoun was the leading rusher with 17 yards on five carries, with a team-long of 9 yards. Justin Ruberg tallied a team-best 67 yards on six receptions. Bunke completed just 16 of his 35 passes for 153 yards and three interceptions with a touchdown pass. The TD saw Bunke roll out to his right before delivering it into a tight window in the corner of the end zone to Alex Ronnenberg for the 31-yard score. That happened with just under 2 minutes left to hold off the shutout.

"They have weapons," Vikings' coach Chad Johnston said. "They have kids who they can throw the ball to. We told our kids, they were going to get challenged this week and they had to step up. I thought they did a great job today."

The Trojans' defense did their best to hang with the physical Vikings.

R-P forced a pair of fumbles that were recovered by Carson Thompson and held the Vikings to 41% on third-down (5-for-12). But yet, in the end, the Vikings' rushing attack was just too much, specifically the powerful Sik.

Rushford-Peterson sidelines cheer as they recover a fumble during a Class A State Football Semifinal game against Minneota Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The senior looked larger than the 6-feet, 200 pounds he was listed at and behind an offensive line that sees four of the five starters stand over 6-feet and 240-pounds, it was a tough task for the Trojans. Especially with an offense that was struggling to move the ball.

Sik delivered the boom several times on his way to a game-high 173 yards rushing on 19 carries. He picked up the hat trick in the third quarter with a 6-yard score that made it 28-0. As a team, the Vikings finished with 243 yards rushing on 49 carries en route to 364 total yards.

"They do the ground and pound," Carson Thompson said. "We don't really see that a lot anymore down where we are except for a couple of teams. It's really hard to simulate in practice what they do really well. Definitely credit to them."

Although it didn't end exactly how they wanted, this was still a season this group of 11 R-P seniors had been building toward since they were 7 years old. All those years playing with each other in backyards prepared them for this season. They made sure it was a special one.

"Just going all the way from little-kid football, we knew this year was coming," Carson Thompson said. "And after last year, with everything that happened, it made us hungry. Being able to come out this year and get here 12-0 and just fall short, it hurts. But it definitely was everything we were hoping for coming up here."

"It's been a very special season," Bunke said. "Back in August when we started practice, I knew this group was going to be special because this group of senior boys is very special. We made it special and had a lot of fun doing it. I'm going to look back on this the rest of my life and I'm not going to regret anything because it's just something I wouldn't rather do with anyone else. (Coach Thompson) is one of my favorite coaches of all time and Carson, my best friend, my brothers, I'm going to miss them. But it's been one hell of a season."

MINNEOTA 28, RUSHFORD-PETERSON 0

Minneota 14-7-7-0 — 28

Rushford-Peterson 0-0-0-0 — 0

First Quarter

M — Conner Sik 73 run (Peyton Gillund kick), 6:08

M — Sik 3 run (Gillund kick), 2:07

Second Quarter

M — Gillund 18 pass from Isaac Pohlen (Gillund kick), 4:04

Third Quarter

M — Sik 6 run (Gillund kick), 0:45

Fourth Quarter

R-P — Alex Ronnenberg 31 pass from Malachi Bunke (Justin Ruberg pass from Grady Hengel), 1:25

TEAM TOTALS

M — R-P

First downs 18 —8

Total Net Yards 364 — 145

Rushes-Yards 49-243 — 15-(minus 8)

Passing Yards 121 — 153

Comp.-att.-int. 6-16-0 — 16-35-3

Penalties-Yds. 4-40 — 2-10

Fumbles-lost 4-2 — 0-0

Punts 5-139 — 6-238

Time of possession 28:01 — 19:59

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

M: Connor Sik 16-173, Alex Josephson 10-44, Jonah Gruenes 11-18, Anthony Rybinksi 4-19, Isaac Pohlen 3-(minus 11). Rushford-Peterson: Hadyn Kahoun 5-17, Grady Hengel 1-(minus 4), Alex Ronnenberg 1-(minus 10); Malachi Bunke 7-(minus 9).

Passing

M: Isaac Pohlen 6 comp., 16 att., 0 INT, 1 TD Rushford-Peterson : Malachi Bunke 16-35-3-1.

Receiving

M: Cale Sorensen 3-59, Jonah Gruenes 2-44, Peyton Gillund 1-18; Rushford-Peterson : Justin Ruberg 6-67, Grady Hengel 4-24, Alex Ronnenberg 3-35, Thomas Ekern 2-22, Dalton Hoel 1-5.