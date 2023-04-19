Ryan Liffrig, Class AAA Coach of the Year, is stepping down at Stewartville

STEWARTVILLE — Just one month after leading the Stewartville girls basketball team to its best season ever and on Tuesday being named the state’s Class AAA Coach of the Year, Ryan Liffrig is stepping down.

The 37-year-old points to three numbers as the reasons why — 8, 5 and 2.

Those are the ages of he and wife Hailey Liffrig’s three kids. Giving them the attention he desires, all while also immersing himself as a physical-education teacher and coach at Stewartville has become too much.

Something had to give. And with regret, Liffrig says he is giving up his coaching job. He alerted the Stewartville school administration of his move on Sunday.

“This was a tough decision,” said Liffrig, whose team will return the bulk of a roster that finished 29-3 this season and reached the state tournament for the first time in school history, ultimately finishing second.

“There were a few times this year when I felt like I wasn’t in the right spot, that I felt like I couldn’t be both a great dad and a great coach at the same time. Our daughter is 8 1/2 years old and it scares me that she will be out the door in nine years. With coaching, there is such a time commitment. The last couple of years, it has just gotten harder and harder as our kids are in more stuff. These childhood years with them, I’m not going to get them back.”

Liffrig said his wife Hailey would have supported him had he chosen to continue as Stewartville’s girls basketball coach. But in fairness to her, he couldn’t do it.

“With kids who are 8, 5 and 2, it is not fair to her — coaching put a lot of pressure on her,” Liffrig said. “My wife works a full-time job that is stressful, too. Then she comes home to three kids all night while I am gone. Then I get home, and I am wired from the game we just played. Hailey has been super supportive, but it’s time I now put my kids first.”

Liffrig, who just finished his eighth year as the Tigers coach, knows that he is leaving the program just as the good times are really beginning to roll.

Stewartville head coach Ryan Liffrig yells during the Class AAA girls state basketball championship game against Benilde-St. Margaret's on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

After losing 40 games his first two seasons at Stewartville, it has been a steady climb upward for Liffrig and his Tigers. That includes finishing as Section 1AAA runner-up in 2022 and this year taking a 26-game winning streak into the state championship, a game it barely lost to Benilde-St. Margaret’s.

Liffrig finished 142-77 in eight seasons at Stewartville. His team went 47-12 the last two years.

There is every reason to believe that Stewartville’s recent basketball success will continue. The Tigers graduate two standout seniors from this season’s team, guards Haylie Strum (Post Bulletin All-Area Player of the Year) and Keeley Steele. But there is a vast amount of talent returning. That includes standout junior forward Savannah Hedin, as well as three freshmen who all look like future college players — center Ella Theobald, forward Jayci Rath and guard Audrey Shindelar.

Rath and Shindelar are already getting notice from Division I college programs. Liffrig also points out that there is loads of talent beneath them, at the grade-school level.

That knowledge makes it all the tougher for Liffrig to move on.

“These are the best times we’ve ever had at Stewartville,” said Liffrig, who praised the support he received over the years from the Stewartville community, school administration and players’ parents. “The community allowed me to coach the style that I wanted to coach. And now, you look at the potential for what could happen next year and the years after that, and it is great. That makes it harder to leave. But you try to leave something better than it was when you got there, and I definitely think that happened.”

Liffrig said he believes there will be internal candidates interested in becoming the Tigers’ next head coach as well as plenty of outside interest in the job.

He is also certain of something else. It’s that he is going to miss being the Tigers' coach.

“It’s the (players) that I am going to miss most,” said Liffrig, who's received notes from a host of players on this year's team citing their regret that he is leaving. “Some of these kids, I taught them physical education in the fifth grade. There are others who I have known since the first grade when I had them for youth basketball camps. Helping them win games and the trust we all had in each other, I’m going to miss all of that.”

