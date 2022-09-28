Ryann Witter embracing her final go-around with Lourdes girls tennis team

ROCHESTER — There has been one loss for Lourdes girls tennis star Ryann Witter this season.

It was Breck’s No. 1-ranked Isabelle Einess who did the honors, smacking the Eagles senior 6-0, 6-0.

“She is really good,” Witter said. “But I think I let her play her game and I didn’t play mine.”

It’s the only time this season that Witter could say that.

What she’s done every other match is resemble the machine-like version that showed up Tuesday afternoon at Rochester Tennis Connection Outdoor Site. That’s where Witter thumped Cannon Falls’ Claire Dicke 6-0, 6-0, using a bunch of blasted and perfect-looking forehands, a serve that is stronger than ever, and ball placement that never gave Dicke a chance.

Witter is ranked No. 2 in the state as are the Eagles as a team. On Tuesday, they recorded another easy win, this one 6-1 over Cannon Falls in its final regular-season match of the season.

Lourdes' Ryann Witter returns the ball during a No. 1 singles tennis match against Cannon Falls on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Lourdes, which lost 5-2 to Breck earlier this year, regards itself as a serious contender to dethrone the Mustangs, the state’s defending Class A champions. Lourdes finished fifth at state a year ago after losing 6-1 to Breck in the first round.

Even if Witter can’t pull out a win over Einess, someone she considers beatable on the right day, Witter believes her team can match up with Breck should they meet in the state tournament.

It’s almost in stone that the two will see each other there Oct. 25-26 at Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis.

“If we change some things and continue to work hard, I think the state title is definitely in our future,” Witter said. “It is in our reach. The biggest factor is just getting the ball in play. The more you do that, the more chances are that you can get them to miss.”

Lourdes coach Ben Maes doesn’t want Witter to change much of anything with her game or style. He’s seen her forehand and serve get bigger this season after six-days-a-week and year-round tennis lessons, and the placement on her serve become more exact. And in one crucial area, she’s stayed exactly the same. Witter is consistently competitive and unyielding in her play, the same as always.

There has been six year of this from the redheaded senior, who played on the varsity as a seventh grader and has been at No. 1 singles the last three years.

“Ryann never quits,” Maes said. “She does that every point, whether she is up or down. Whenever the next point starts, she’s ready to compete again. When she is down in a match, that allows her to get back in the game.”

Witter, one of just two seniors on this Lourdes team, has tried to spread those unyielding tendencies to her entire team. She’s been acting all season as the team’s No. 1 leader, a position she knew would be hers once last season ended.

“I try to make sure that everyone — not just myself — is giving it their all,” said Witter, who’s likely to play Division III college tennis somewhere next year. “If we can do that, then I can always go home satisfied. I also try to be lighthearted at times and use my voice to cheer on my teammates.”

Lourdes 6, Cannon Falls 1

Singles: Ryann Witter (L) def. Claire Dicke 6-0, 6-0; Caroline Daly (L) def. Allison Hughes 6-1, 6-0; Erin Witter (L) def. Sophia Nerison 6-1, 6-0; Livia Tennessen (CF) def. Sophia Hubbard 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Elyse Palen/Taylor Elliott (L) def. Lauren Ritz/Josie Sjoquist 6-3, 6-3; Ellie Liese/Kaydra Quimby (L) def. Kalee Anderson/Cami Anderson 6-2, 6-0; Molly Suino/Katherine Sieve (L) def. Abby Roepke/Noelle Swenson 6-3, 6-0.