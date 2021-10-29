Sargent/Baber, Elliott/Palen both land second in state doubles

MINNEAPOLIS — Century’s Paige Sargent and Julia Baber couldn’t put a finger on exactly what happened.

That Class AA state tennis doubles championship match was theirs, until it wasn’t.

Sargent and Baber lost to Minnetonka sisters Annika Elvestrom and Karina Elvestrom 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 on Friday at the University of Minnesota’s Baseline Tennis Center.

That first set, it might have come too easily for the Century pair who were playing together at state for the fourth time. In 2019, they finished second, just as they did Friday.

“We were definitely super solid in that first set,” said Sargent, a junior, while Baber is a senior. “We were aggressive and dictating points. I think we were surprised by how easy that first set was. I think we might have let up in the second set.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Whatever they did, it left Sargent and Baber — who’d hoped to end as state champions this season — just short.

The Elvestrom sisters played pretty close to flawless tennis in sets No. 2 and 3, taking advantage of things at the net with their brisk play, and Century never could swing back the momentum.

Century coach Josh Heiden bemoaned his duo’s lack of hard-charging aggression in the second two sets. He thinks it cost them.

What also might have cost them is what had happened in the semifinals. That turned into a three-set affair that lasted 3 hours and 15 minutes before Sargent and Baber prevailed.

It likely made it tougher to keep grinding late in the title match.

“The second and third sets, the pace slowed down a bit and I think that went in Minnetonka’s favor,” Heiden said. “We stopped being quite so aggressive. But you’ve got to give credit to Minnetonka. They volleyed well, returned well and were returning well from the baseline. There weren’t a lot of holes in their game.”

Baber (senior) and Sargent (junior), also close friends, are now left to look back on sparkling careers playing doubles together in section and individual state tournaments. They’ve been quite a pair.

“I’m super proud of what we’ve done together,” Sargent said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baber concurs, and she’s going to miss it.

“It’s been a blast,” Baber said. “I’ve looked forward to coming back year after year with Paige and having that state experience together.”

• Stewartville freshman Chloe Regal also played Friday. She lost 6-2, 6-0 in the singles consolation round semifinals.

Palen/Elliott 2nd in Class A

The credit all belonged to the Breck doubles combination of senior Ellie Pirtle and junior Petra Lyon.

At least that’s how Lourdes’ Elyse Palen and Taylor Elliott saw it.

Palen and Elliott met the Breck duo in the Class A doubles championship on Friday at Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center. It didn’t go the way Palen/Elliott had hoped, losing 6-1, 6-3.

But for that, they pointed directly to the skill of their opponents.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I thought that overall, we played well,” Elliott said. “There were some missed shots by us. But our opponent was very good. They both had amazing serves and they knew how to place the ball. But for us to get to the final, it was awesome. I’d never been to state in the team or individual tournaments before.”

This week, she got both. No. 2 ranked Lourdes met No. 1 Breck in the first round of the team event on Tuesday, losing 5-2 in what was easily Breck’s toughest dual of the tournament.

On Friday, finishing the job and winning a state individual title proved to be much for Palen and Elliott. Pirtle/Lyon entered as the No. 2 seed, Elliott/Palen No. 1. But the Breck duo showed that those seedings likely should have been reversed.

“I thought we played to the best of our abilities, but when you have to play two solid players like they have, you end up having to do more than you can,” Palen said. “But it was an amazing experience.”

An exhausting one, too. In Friday’s semifinals, Palen and Elliott were taken to three sets before winning 6-1, 0-6, 6-4 against Breck’s team of Aditi Nadkarni and Witt Mehbod.

• Lourdes’s top player, junior Ryann Witter, finished third overall in singles. She lost 6-4, 6-0 in the semifinals to eventual state champion Ancele Dolensek of Minnehaha Academy. Dolensek is a sophomore and former Century standout.

Witter came away impressed with the progress of Dolensek, who she grew up playing with.

“I was pretty familiar with Ancele,” said Witter, who was ranked third in Class A, Doncele second. “But after not seeing her for a good six months, I was impressed with how much better she’s gotten. Her backhand used to be her weaker side, but that’s a strength now.”

Witter has also grown by leaps and bounds as a player. She’d hoped it was enough to land her in the state title match. Now, she’s going to have to wait until next year. To get there, she knows what she needs.

“I’m 100 percent better than I used to be,” Witter said. “But for my next jump, I’m looking to improve my overall aggressiveness at the net. I want that to turn into a weapon.”

• Lourdes’ doubles team of Caroline Daly and Erin Witter finished sixth overall. The sophomores dropped their final match in a marathon, 6-3, 6-7, 13-11.

CLASS AA

• At U of M’s Baseline Tennis Center

Singles

Semifinals: Nicole Ridenour (Roseville) def. Sarah Shahbaz (Minnetonka) 6-0, 6-3; Zoe Adkins (Maple Grove) def. Kelsey Phillips (Minnetonka) 4-6, 6-3, 6-1. Championship: Shahbaz (Minnetonka) def. Adkins (Maple Grove) 6-7, 6-0, 7-2. Third place: Kelsey Phillips (Minnetonka) def. Ridenour, default. Consolation semifinals: Ava Nelson (Elk River) def. Chloe Regal (Stewartville) 6-2, 6-0. Fifth place: Carli Olsen (Orono) def. Ava Nelson (Elk River) 2-6, 6-3, 10-4.

Doubles

Semifinals: Annika Elvestrom/Karina Elvestrom (Minnetonka) def. Maddie Prondzinski/Emilija Medzukaite (Minnetonka) 6-2, 6-1; Julia Baber/Paige Sargent (Century) def. Molly Austin/Katerina Smiricinschi (Mounds View) 5-7, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4. Championship: Annika Elvestrom/Karin Elvestrom (Minnetonka) def. Baber/Sargent 2-6, 6-3, 6-3. Third place: Austin/Smiricinschi (Mounds View) def. Prondzinski/Medzuikaite (Minnetonka) 7-6 (7-1), 6-2.. Fifth place: Allyson Jay/Nana Vang (Blake) def. Emme Johnson/Annika Olson (Benilde-St. Margaret’s) 6-3, 6-7, 13-11.

CLASS A

• At Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center

Singles

Semifinals: Ancele Dolensek (Minnehaha Academy) def. Ryann Witter (Lourdes) 6-4, 6-0; Isabelle Einess (Minnehaha Acadeny) def. Lydia Delich (Eveleth-Gilbert) 6-0, 6-0. Championship: Dolensek (Minnehaha Academy) def. Einess (Minnehaha Academy) 6-0, 3-6, 7-6. Third place: Witter (Lourdes) def. Delich (Eveleth-Gilbert) 6-1, 6-3. Fifth place: Madison Packer (Wadena/Deer Creek) def. Annika Harberts Ott (Providence Academy) 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles

Semifinals: Taylor Elliott/Elyse Palen (Lourdes) def. Aditi Nadkarni/Witt Mehbod (Breck) 6-1, 0-6, 6-4; Ellie Pirtle/Petra Lyon (Breck) def. Kylie Michels/Britney Prahl (Litchfield) 6-0, 7-5. Championship: Pirtle/Lyon (Breck) def. Elliott/Palen 6-1, 6-3. Third place: Michels/Prahl (Litchfield) def. Nadkarni/Mehbod (Breck) 6-1, 6-0. Consolation semifinals: Caroline Daly/Erin Witter (Lourdes) def. Emma Osborn/Emma Gunderson (Crookston) 6-1, 6-2. Fifth place: Izzy Schmiesing/Delaney Hanson (New London-Spicer) def. Daly/E. Witter (Lourdes) 6-3, 7-5.