Saturday Sports Q&A: Chatfield football coach Jeff Johnson says his program has arrived

CHATFIELD — Jeff Johnson is in his 17th year as the Chatfield head football coach. The 43-year-old and former Pine Island and Winona State University football player has won a pair of state titles at Chatfield, in 2013 and then last year. His cumulative record is 100-61. Chatfield went 13-1 last year, including going unbeaten after losing 31-6 to eventual Class AAA state-tournament runner-up Plainview-Elgin-Millville in its opener.

Chatfield enters this season as a favorite to go back-to-back in state titles, with eight starters back on offense, eight on defense.

Post Bulletin: How did you go unbeaten after losing to P-E-M in your opener last season?

JOHNSON: We won a nail-biter against Triton (21-20) the next week after losing to P-E-M, coming from behind to do it. We moved some guys around then, including using (star running back) Sam Backer at quarterback (Backer finished the year with a whopping 2,384 yards rushing and 34 rushing touchdowns, while recording 3,117 all-purpose yards and 51 TDs). That was the deciding factor for us. It opened things up and spread the field out so much with him back there. Our season turned on moving Sam to quarterback.

PB: Does it feel like your football program has truly arrived after what you did last year?

JOHNSON: Yes, from a state perspective, I think so. I think we earned a lot of respect not only from local schools but got our stamp on the state map. A lot of coaches from around the state and referees reached out to us after the season and noted how good of a football team we had. I think they admired our story in general, our journey.

PB: You’ve been a football coach for a good long time, 17 years. What drives you?

JOHNSON: I am competitive and I know how much the (players) put into this. The kids put in a ton of work and I don’t want to let them down. I am hard on myself when I make mistakes in practices and games. I want to be as prepared as I can possibly be and give each team I have the best shot at winning as possible. They only get one or two shots to play and they’re going to create memories that they’ll have for a lifetime. I want to be as prepared as possible.

PB: How would you describe yourself as a coach?

JOHNSON: What I am good at is gathering good people around me. I have been fortunate to have sought out some very good football minds and bring them in either as voluntary coaches or paid coaches. We’ve had a lot of great minds on our coaching staff. We have also had a great speed-and-agility program here and a Hall of Fame coach, Tom Edstrom, started our weight-room culture here 10 years ago. And now our current weight-room coach, Adam Hurley, has taken it to a completely new level and our kids have really bought in.

PB: What has it been like competing all of these years against what had been the most consistently great program in the state, Caledonia, with both of you in Section 1AA? Before you won the state title last year, Caledonia had won it five straight years.

JOHNSON: It has made us better. With the current alignment (Chatfield and Caledonia both in Section 1AA), it has been frustrating at times because we have had some really good teams that then did not make it to state. But we have really good football because both of us have tried to one-up each other year after year, always looking for an advantage. With it, the brand of football goes up every year.

PB: What do you think of when you think of long-time Caledonia coach Carl Fruechte?

JOHNSON: He’s got a great football mind. We’ve had a lot of mutual respect for each other over the years. I know that what he does down there is at a really high level. I’ve always respected what he’s done. Even though we are great competitors, we respect each other quite a bit.

PB: What makes all of the time you spend making this Chatfield football program great, worth it?

JOHNSON: There are a few things. Just seeing how kids grow, throughout their senior year and after they graduate. We have also been fortunate in that we’ve been able to send close to 30 athletes to play college football in the last 16 years. Just being able to see them use the game of football to motivate themselves to get a college degree has been very rewarding.

PB: How else do you enjoy spending your time when you’re not coaching and teaching?

JOHNSON: I like to go on vacation with my family (wife Kiley, son Kaisen and daughter Jaya) and spend as much time with them as I can after the season is done. They have been super supportive of me, because I have to cheat away some of my time from them during the season.

PB: As you head into this football season, your team the likely favorite to win the Class AA state title again with eight starters returning on offense and eight on defense, what’s that feel like?

JOHNSON: Honestly, I am not looking ahead to what might be the end result. We are just looking at what is in front of us now. There is a lot of excitement about what we are capable of and what we can do with all of the experience we have coming back. We have the ability to attack teams in multiple ways, using multiple weapons. Getting all of these kids involved is going to be a large task.

PB: What is the mood of your team right now?

JOHNSON: Excited. The players are having fun. We just finished a very hard day of practice (Thursday) and their mood is still pretty high. They are anxious and ready to go. They’ve been thinking about this since a week after we won it all last year. They’ve been putting in the time and are ready to go, ready to get out there and play that first game.