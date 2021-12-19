Saturday's area boys basketball results
A scoreboard of area boys basketball games.
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
Lewiston-Altura 77, Dover-Eyota 57
LEWISTON-ALTURA (77)
Tommy Lee 5 P; Charlie Kaczorowski 11 P; Collin Bonow 12 P; Sam Bronk 7 P; Kyle Fredrickson 14 P; Thomas Menk 15 P; Jerry Hines 12 P; Matthew Schell 1 P.
DOVER-EYOTA (57)
Elvis Pena 4 P; Zak Kellen 3 P; Tyler Johnson 9 P; Landon DeMuth 18 P; Bobby Mason 4 P; Avery Hackler 2 P.
Halftime: LA 39, DE 21.
Free throws: LA (na), DE (na).
Three-point goals: LA (na), DE (na).
NON-CONFERENCE
Caledonia 70, Aplington-Parkersburg 61
CALEDONIA (70)
Chris Peiper 6 P; Eli King 18 P, 2 3-PT; Lewis Doyle 7 P; Jackson Koepke 24 P, 4 3-PT; Austin Meyer 2 P, 0 3-PT; Reid Klug 0 P, 0 3-PT; Thane Meiners 13 P.
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG (61)
C. Hoff 4 P; J. Mackie 15 P, 1 3-PT; G. Thomas 18 P, 3 3-PT; G. Hempen 17 P, 2 3-PT; K. Rinerd 4 P; C. Haugstad 1 P.
Halftime: AP 29, CAL 28.
Free throws: CAL 10-13, AP 13-17.
Three-point goals: CAL 6, AP 6.
Plainview Elgin Millville 77, Blooming Prairie 27
BLOOMING PRAIRIE (27)
Gabe Hein 2 P; Garret Farr 4 P; Dom King 1 P; Cooper Cooke 2 P; Zack Hein 2 P; Colin Jordison 4 P; Drew Kittelson 12 P, 8 R.
PLAINVIEW ELGIN MILLVILLE (77)
Connor Mcguire 12 P, 2 3-PT; Baylor Hagen 4 P; Nate Callanhan 2 P; Aeron Stevens 11 P; Nick Wozney 1 P; Peyton Schumacher 14 P, 2 3-PT; Kaiden Peters 15 P, 1 3-PT; John Evers 6 P; Jameson Brinkman 2 P; Baden Fenton 6 P; Jace Schumacher 4 P.
Halftime: PEM 47, BP 14.
Free throws: BP 11-16, PEM 4-8.
Three-point goals: BP 0, PEM 5.