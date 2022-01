Saturday's area section volleyball results

SECTION 1AA

QUARTERFINALS

Cannon Falls 3, Pine Island 0

Pine Island#18#11#17

Cannon Falls#25#25#25

No. 9 Pine Island: Paige Yetzer 17 assists, 4 digs; Kiley Passow 5 kills, 2 assists, 12 digs; Simone Kabat 5 kills, 7 digs.

No. 1 Cannon Falls: Jaci Winchell 4 kills, 28 assists, 7 digs, 1 block; Halle Hustad 7 kills, 3 blocks; Bree Robinson 8 digs, 1 ace; Lauren Johnson 3 kills, 7 digs, 2 blocks, 1 ace; Kyra Schoenfelder 3 digs; Madison Burr 11 kills, 7 digs, 4 blocks; Elle Lind 4 kills, 4 blocks; Karsyn Winchell 3 kills, 8 digs, 1 block, 1 ace.

Notes: Cannon Falls improves to 25-5 and will play in the section semifinals on Thursday, Nov. 4.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 3, Goodhue 0

Goodhue#21#24#16

Zumbrota-Mazeppa#25#26#25

No. 7 Goodhue: Joslyn Carlson 9 kills; Anika Schafer 21 assists, 4 aces; Tori Miller 6 kills, 18 digs, 1 block, 3 aces; Melanie Beck 4 kills, 7 aces; Elisabeth Gadient 21 digs.

No. 2 Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Lola Wagner 6 assists, 14 digs, 1 ace; Cora Ohm 1 kill, 2 blocks; Ally Beckman 2 digs; Megan Jasperson 10 digs; Torey Stencel 24 assists, 11 digs, 1 ace; Rylee Nelson 14 kills, 12 assists, 11 digs, 3 blocks, 1 ace; Rianne Buck 7 digs; Addie Voxland 6 kills, 5 digs; Megan Schoenfelder 9 kills, 2 blocks; Natalie Dykes 11 kills, 2 digs; Lilly Mehrkens 7 kills, 2 digs, 1 block.

Caledonia 3, Chatfield 0

Chatfield#20#24#21

Caledonia#25#26#25

Chatfield: Devann Clemens 12 assists, 14 digs; Sydney Allen 16 assists, 7 digs, 1 ace; Jaelyn LaPlante 7 kills, 6 digs; Harper Goldsmith 5 digs, 1 ace; Zayda Priebe 11 kills, 4 digs, 2 aces; Alexis Hinckley 5 digs, 1 ace; Kennedie Schmaltz 8 kills; Shelby Nolan 9 digs; Evelyn Goldsmith 2 kills; Peyton Berg 3 kills, 8 digs; Bryn Van Dyke 2 kills.

Caledonia: Logan Koepke 13 kills, 19 digs; Emme Kittleson 9 digs, 2 aces; Jovial King 14 assists; Brianna Stemper 7 kills, 8 digs; Grace Myhre 5 kills; Paige Klug 7 kills; Makayla Tessmer 18 assists.

SECTION 1A

QUARTERFINALS

Spring Grove 3, Fillmore Central 1

Fillmore Central#16#30#20#16

Spring Grove#25#28#25#25

No. 5 Fillmore Central: Kyla Hellickson 3 assists, 14 digs, 1 ace; Kendyl Kraling 8 digs; Abby Bothun 8 kills, 18 digs; Regan Hanson 3 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks, 1 ace; Lauren Mensink 5 kills, 29 assists, 12 digs, 1 ace; Kammry Broadwater 16 kills, 9 digs, 1 block; Alyssa Britton 2 kills, 1 dig, 1 block, 3 aces; Madison Simon 4 kills, 1 dig, 1 block.

No. 4 Spring Grove: No stats provided.

Mabel-Canton 3, Hayfield 0

Hayfield#22#21#14

Mabel-Canton#25#25#25

No. 7 Hayfield: No stats provided.

No. 2 Mabel-Canton: Sahara Morken 34 assists, 10 digs; MaKenzie Kelly 15 digs; Sophie Morken 6 kills; Saijal Slafter 13 kills; Molly Lee 5 kills; Kinley Soiney 10 kills; Emily Carolan 8 kills.

Notes: Mabel-Canton (30-4) advances to the section semifinal and will play Kenyon-Wanamingo at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.