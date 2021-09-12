SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Saturday's Big Southeast District football results

A round-up of area high school football games in the Big Southeast District

Football Results Scores graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
September 11, 2021 09:18 PM
Mankato East 55, Red Wing 7

MANKATO -- Mankato East built a quick and decisive 35-0 first-quarter lead and never let up as the Cougars thumped Red Wing 55-7.

East quarterback Jacob Eggert threw four touchdown passes, including three in the first quarter. He finished with 197 yards passing, all in the first half as he completed 11 of 13 throws.

Red Wing (0-2) got its six points in the third quarter. East moved to 1-1 overall.

Red Wing 0 0 7 0 -- 7

Mankato East 35 13 0 7 -- 55

Stewartville 56, Albert Lea 0

ALBERT LEA — Winless Albert Lea was no contest for Stewartville as the Tigers rode their high-powered offense to a 56-0 win.

Stewartville, 2-0, is averaging 51 points per game.

Stewartville rushed for 339 yards and passed for 185 and three touchdowns. It was quarterback Eli Klavetter doing the latter. Braden Nelson led Stewartville’s rushing attack with 163 yards on 14 carries. Owen Sikkink was the leading pass catcher, with four grabs for 54 yards and two touchdowns.

The Stewartville defense was also stellar. Besides pitching a shutout, it forced four Albert Lea turnovers.

