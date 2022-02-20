SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Saturday's Boys Hockey: Burmester strikes twice again as Century closes regular season with win

A scoreboard of Saturday's boys hockey games.

Hockey graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 19, 2022 07:53 PM
(Editor's note: This article will be updated as Saturday's other games are completed and results are reported.)

WINONA — Rochester Century is heading into the postseason on a roll.

The Panthers have won four of their past six games and closed the regular season Saturday afternoon with a 5-2 Big Nine Conference boys hockey victory against Winona at Bud King Ice Arena.

Century (12-10-1) will learn its seeding in the Section One, Class AA playoffs on Sunday.

Saturday, sophomore Jonathon Burmester had his second consecutive big game. After scoring just once in Century’s first 21 games this year, Burmester has scored twice in each of the Panthers’ past two games.

His first goal Saturday held up as the game winner, coming with 3:33 to play in the first period and gave Century a 3-1 lead.

The Panthers scored three times in the first period — TJ Gibson, Jonah Ottman and Burmester tallying — after Winona’s Teis Larsen opened the scoring 6:02 in.

Jack Ottman scored midway through the second period to extend the Panthers' lead to 4-1.

Century and Winona then traded third-period power-play goals — Burmester scoring for the Panthers and Quinn Larsen for the Winhawks (9-15-1).

Century goalie Cole Rocholl played a huge role in the victory, too, stopping 36 of the 38 shots he faced. Justin Brickner made 27 saves for Winona, which will begin Section 1A tournament play this week.

CENTURY 5, WINONA 2

Century 3-1-1 — 5

Winona 1-0-1 — 2

Century: Jonathon Burmester 2 goals; Justin Sutton 1 assist; Aiden Emerich 1 assist; TJ Gibson 1 goal; Aidan Swee 1 assist; Jack Ottman 1 goal, 1 assist; Jonah Ottman 1 goal, 1 assist; Matt Haun 2 assists. Goalie: Cole Rocholl 36 saves (38 shots).

Winona: Aven Prodzinski 1 assist; Teis Larsen 1 goal; Quinn Larsen 1 goal. Goalie: Justin Brickner 27 saves (32 shots).

