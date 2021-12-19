Saturday's boys hockey: Carter-Kleven, Lourdes shut out Luverne on road

PB’s 3 STARS

3. Xander Carter-Kleven, Lourdes: The sophomore goalie made 23 saves in the Eagles’ 4-0 win at Luverne, recording his second shutout of the season.

2. Dixon Ehlers, Red Wing: The Wingers’ talented goalie made 31 saves to backstop his team to a dramatic 3-2 OT victory at Winona.

1. Charlie Kielty, Lourdes: The senior defenseman scored twice – including the game-winning goal – and added one assist as the Eagles shut out Luverne on the road, 4-0.

Rochester games

LOURDES 4, LUVERNE 0

LUVERNE — Lourdes controlled play and the scoreboard from start to finish here Saturday, rolling to a 4-0 non-conference boys hockey victory against Luverne.

The Eagles improved to 5-1-0 overall this season, winning their fifth consecutive game. They have allowed just six total goals during the win streak.

Lourdes defenseman Charlie Kielty scored a pair of power-play goals, including the game-winning goal 11:41 into the game, to lead the Eagles, who outshot the Cardinals 54-23.

Matt Mahoney and Brayden Swee added even-strength goals in the second period.

Xander Carter-Kleven took care of the rest in goal for Lourdes, making 23 saves to earn his second shutout of the season.

Lourdes is back in action Tuesday at Red Wing at 7:15 p.m.

LOURDES 4, LUVERNE 0

Lourdes 1-2-1 — 4

Luverne 0-0-0 — 0

Lourdes: Charlie Kielty 2 goals, 1 assist; Brayden Swee 1 goal; Peyton Loeslie 2 assists; Brayden Magnuson 2 assists; Jack Roe 1 assist; Matt Mahoney 1 goal, 1 assist; Henry Radke 1 assist. Goalie : Xander Carter-Kleven 23 saves (23 shots).

Luverne: Goalie : Tyler Arends 50 saves (54 shots).

MANKATO EAST 7, JOHN MARSHALL 0

MANKATO — Mankato East broke open a close game with four third-period goals, pulling away to beat Rochester John Marshall 7-0 in a Big Nine Conference matchup at All Seasons Arena.

Cody Vlasaty made 37 saves in net for the Rockets (2-1-0 Big Nine, 4-3-0 overall).

Caelin Brueske stopped all 25 shots he faced to earn the victory and the shutout for the Cougars (5-1-0, 6-3-0).

It’s the third shutout recorded by Brueske in nine games this season.

Quintin Steindl and Shae Gavin scored twice each for East.

JM hosts St. Paul Highland Park at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Rochester Recreation Center.

EAST 7, JM 0

John Marshall 0-0-0 — 0

Mankato East 1-2-4 — 7

John Marshall: Goalie : Cody Vlasaty 37 saves (44 shots).

Mankato East: Brayden Borgmeier 1 assist; Christian Theuninck 1 goal, 1 assist; Owen Quist 1 assist; Quintin Steindl 2 goals, 1 assist; Andrew Bastian 1 goal, 1 assist; Shae Gavin 2 goals; Austin Arnoldy 1 assist; Landon Metcalfe 1 assist. Goalie : Caelin Brueske 25 saves (25 shots).

Area Games

RED WING 3, WINONA 2, OT

Red Wing needed two-and-a-half periods to break through against Winona, then the Wingers got on a roll and rallied from two goals down for a dramatic 3-2 overtime win.

Tristen Peterson scored with just 18 seconds to go in the third period to force overtime, then Nick Wooden scored 53 seconds in to the extra session to give the Wingers the road victory. Casey Larson also scored for the Wingers.

Ayden Ruesgen and Aven Prodzinski scored for Winona.

Dixon Ehlers made 31 saves in the win, while Justin Brickner made 38 saves for the Winhawks.

Winona coach Fran McDevitt was honored prior to the game. McDevitt was coaching in his 500th game win the Winhawks.

RED WING 3, WINONA 2, OT

Red Wing 0-0-2-1 — 3

Winona 0-1-1-0 — 2

Red Wing: Tristen Peterson 1 goal; Nick Wooden 1 goal; Casey Larson 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie : Dixon Ehlers 31 saves (33 shots).

Winona: Ayden Ruesgen 1 goal; Aven Prodzinski 1 goal; Sam Buerck 1 assist; Caleb Ellenburg 1 assist. Goalie : Justin Brickner 38 saves (40 shots).

WEST 9, AUSTIN 3

Austin hung with Mankato West for two periods, but the Scarlets blew open a Big Nine Conference game with five third-period goals. Toby Holtz, Cooper Guttormson and Cade Morrison scored for the Packers.

WEST 9, AUSTIN 3

West 3-1-5 — 9

Austin 2-0-1 — 3

Mankato West: Gavin Villagomez 1 goal, 1 assist; Gavin Brunmeier 3 goals, 2 assists; Hunter Rigdon 1 assist; Toby Essay 1 goal, 1 assist; Parker Wittenberg 1 assist; Owen Essay 1 assist; Zach Benson 1 goal, 1 assist; Blake Murphy 1 goal, 1 assist; Brady Hatkin 1 goal, 1 assist; Mason Janzen 1 goal. Goalie : Wyatt Lund 20 saves (23 shots).