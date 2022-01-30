Saturday’s Boys Hockey: Cothern backstops Mayo to huge Big Nine win against Northfield

Cohen Ruskell scored 3:29 into the game, Tate Cothern was a brick wall, making 26 saves, and Rochester Mayo became the only boys hockey team in the Big Nine Conference without a conference loss this season, edging Northfield 2-1 at Graham Arena on Saturday.

Mayo (6-0-2 Big Nine, 11-3-3 overall) never trailed on Saturday. Ruskell’s goal got the Spartans off to a strong start, then Carson Beavers scored halfway through the second period for a 2-0 lead.

Beavers’ goal, his eighth of the season, held up as the game winner.

Northfield (9-1-1, 11-5-1) cut its deficit in half on a Kamden Kaiser power-play goal midway through the third, but that was all they could get past Cothern, who was on top of his game. The 6-foot, 215-pound senior goalie stopped 7 shots in the first period, 11 in the second and eight in the third.

Mayo went 1-0-1 against Northfield — perhaps its toughest competition for the conference title — this season. The teams tied 3-3 at Northfield on Jan. 4. Cothern made 25 saves in that game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Northfield is back in action Thursday at John Marshall, while Mayo hosts JM on Wednesday.

MAYO 2, NORTHFIELD 1

Northfield 0-0-1 — 1

Mayo 1-1-0 — 2

Northfield: Kamden Kaiser 1 goal; Jake Geiger 1 assist; Spencer Klotz 1 assist. Goalie : Trey Shimota 18 saves (20 shots).

Mayo: Cohen Ruskell 1 goal; Jaxon Lester 1 assist; Carson Beavers 1 goal; Ethan Norman 1 assist; Chandler Dennis 1 assist. Goalie : Tate Cothern 26 saves (27 shots).

• • • • •

ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL 5, LOURDES 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ST. CLOUD — Rochester Lourdes went on the road and played two strong periods against a St. Cloud Cathedral team that received votes in the most recent Class A boys hockey state poll.

But Cathedral pushed back in the third period, scoring four times — including an empty-net goal on the final minute — to pull out a 5-2 victory.

Lourdes (13-6-0 overall) saw a three-game winning streak snapped.

Cathedral improves to 11-9-0, winning its second straight game.

Lourdes Aidan Ritter and Cathedral’s Nolan Widman traded goals in the first period, leaving the score 1-1 after 17 minutes.

Midway through the second, Peyton Loeslie set up Thomas Benner for Benner’s second goal of the season. That gave the Eagles a 2-1 lead after two.

The Crusaders struck early in the third, though, as Widman scored a power-play goal 19 seconds in to tie it 2-2. Just 44 seconds later, Brandon Hemmer scored the game winner.

Cathedral tacked on two more to seal the victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lourdes returns to action at 5 p.m. Monday against La Crescent-Hokah at Graham Arena I.

ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL 5, LOURDES 2

Lourdes 1-1-0 — 2

Cathedral 1-0-4 — 5

Lourdes: Thomas Benner 1 goal; Aidan Ritter 1 goal; Jackson Heim 1 assist; Peyton Loeslie 1 assist. Goalie : Xander Carter-Kleven 43 saves (47 shots).

St. Cloud Cathedral: Thomas Gohman 1 goal, 1 assist; Nolan Widman 2 goals; Nicholas Hwang 1 assist; Collin Hess 1 goal; Joey Gillespie 1 assist; Chandler Hendricks 1 assist; Brandon Hemmer 1 goal. Goalie : Nicholas Hansen 23 saves (25 shots).

Area Games

La CRESCENT-HOKAH 6, VIROQUA 1

VIROQUA, Wis. — Cody Hogan and Wyatt Farrell both had three points for the second time in three games and La Crescent-Hokah rolled to a 6-1 win at Viroqua.

Hogan had two goals and an assist, while Farrell scored once and added two assists.

Logan Yehle made 19 saves to earn the win.

The Lancers (9-6-1) play at Lourdes at 5 p.m. Monday.

La CRESCENT-HOKAH 6, VIROQUA 1

La Crescent-Hokah 1-2-3 — 6

Viroqua 0-0-1 — 1

La Crescent-Hokah: Wyatt Farrell 1 goal, 2 assists; Mason Yehle 1 goal; Hayden Griggs 1 assist; Colton Holzer 1 assist; Cody Hogan 2 goals, 1 assist; Cooper Carlson 1 goal; Cooper Hollon 1 assist; Ethan Myhre 1 goal. Goalie : Logan Yehle 19 saves (20 shots).

Viroqua: Brooks Hoffland 1 goal; Austin Nundahl 1 assist. Goalie : Alex Hoyum 29 saves (35 shots).

• • • • •

MANKATO WEST 3, AUSTIN 1

MANKATO — Austin High played one of its better defensive games of the season, but it couldn’t generate enough offense to overcome three second-period goals allowed in a 3-1 loss at Mankato West.

Grady Carney scored for the Packers, a power-play goal in the third period. Ethan Knox made 33 saves in defeat.

Sam O’Neil scored twice for the Scarlets.

MANKATO WEST 3, AUSTIN 1

Austin 0-0-1 — 1

Mankato West 0-3-0 — 3

Austin: Grady Carney 1 goal; Gavin Schaefer 1 assist. Goalie : Ethan Knox 33 saves (38 shots).

Mankato West: Gage Schmidt 1 goal; Gavin Brunmeier 2 assists; Hunter Rigdon 2 assists; Sam O’Neil 2 goals; Maddox Langworthy 1 assist. Goalie : Mathew Birkmaier 14 saves (15 shots).

• • • • •

WINONA 7, FAIRMONT 6, OT

WINONA — Aven Prodzinski and Teis Larsen littered the scoresheet here Saturday afternoon.

The Winona duo combined for nine points, none more crucial than their connection 2:14 into overtime at Bud King Arena.

That’s when Larsen set up Prodzinski for the game-winning goal as Winona beat Fairmont 7-6.

Larsen finished with a hat trick and three assists, while Prodzinski scored twice and had one assist. Ayden Ruesgen also had three points in the win.

WINONA 7, FAIRMONT 6, OT

Fairmont 3-3-0-0 — 6

Winona 2-2-2-1 — 7

Fairmont: Alexander Moeller 2 goals, 1 assist; Eli Anderson 2 goals, 1 assist; Hudson Artz 1 assist; Brock Lutterman 1 goal; Thomas Claeys 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalies : Carson Johnson 24 saves (28 shots); Ilana Moeller 13 saves (16 shots).

Winona: Teis Larsen 3 goals, 3 assists; Aven Prodzinski 2 goals, 1 assist; Ayden Ruesgen 2 goals, 1 assist; Chase Rumpca 1 assist. Goalies : Brayden McDevitt 15 saves (21 shots); Justin Brickner 12 saves (12 shots).

• • • • •

MANKATO EAST 2, RED WING 0

MANKATO — Dixon Ehlers was a rock in net once again for Red Wing, but the Wingers couldn’t generate any scoring against a stingy Mankato East defense in a 2-0 Big Nine Conference loss.

Ehlers was sharp from start to finish, stopping 44 of the 46 shots he faced — the 15th time in 18 starts he has stopped 35 or more shots in a game — to keep the Wingers (4-5-0 Big Nine, 7-11-0 overall) in the game.

Andrew Bastian had a goal and an assist for East (7-3-0, 12-6-0).

Red Wing plays at South St. Paul on Tuesday.

MANKATO EAST 2, RED WING 0

Red Wing 0-0-0 — 0

Mankato East 0-0-2 — 2

Red Wing: Goalie : Dixon Ehlers 44 saves (46 shots).