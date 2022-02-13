Saturday's Boys Hockey: Fantastic finishes at Graham Arena for Century, Lourdes

Rochester Century is heating up at the right time.

And so are its top players.

Goalie Branigan Stalder was sensational, making 39 stops, while TJ Gibson and Aidan Swee had two-point games Saturday night. That added up to a 4-3 Panthers victory against rival Rochester Mayo in a Big Nine Conference boys hockey game at Graham Arena IV.

Century led for a total of 5 minutes, 12 seconds in the game, but the surging Panthers led at the right time.

Gibson set up Kroix Klingfus for a goal 2:46 into the game that gave Century a 1-0 lead, until Ryan Dripps tied it for Mayo 2:39 later.

Gibson added the biggest goal of the night — and perhaps his biggest as a Panther — with just 2:33 to play, the goal that held up as the game winner and helped Century snap a three-game losing streak against its cross-town rival.

In between those goals, Swee scored twice for Century, which twice rallied from a a goal down to tie the score.

Jack Ottman, Jonah Ottman, Andrew Hedin and Jack Billings had one assist each in the victory for Century (8-5-1 Big Nine, 10-9-1 overall), which is 4-2-1 in its past seven games. That stretch includes a one-goal loss to Owatonna, a loss to Big Nine Conference front runner Northfield, a tie against conference title contender Mankato East and now a win against rival Mayo, which was right on Northfield’s heels for the Big Nine title, prior to Saturday’s result.

Century snapped a three-game losing skid against Mayo and the Panthers now lead the all-time series 35-28-2.

Tate Cothern made 23 saves for Mayo (8-2-2, 13-5-3), which had defeated Century 9-3 in the teams’ first meeting this season, back on Jan. 20.

Century has three regular season games remaining — home games against Farmington (7:15 p.m. Wednesday) and Red Wing (7:15 p.m. Thursday) and its regular season finale at Winona (2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19).

Mayo also has three games to go before the playoffs, playing at Austin on Tuesday, at home against Mankato West on Thursday, and at Albert Lea on Saturday, Feb. 19.

CENTURY 4, MAYO 3

Mayo 0-3-0 — 3

Century 1-2-1 — 4

Mayo: Ryan Dripps 1 goal; Jacob Brown 1 assist; Mason Leimbek 1 goal; Javan Hodge 1 assist; Will Sexton 1 goal. Goalie : Tate Cothern 23 saves (27 shots).

Century: Kroix Klingfus 1 goal; TJ Gibson 1 goal, 1 assist; Aidan Swee 2 goals; Jack Ottman 1 assist; Jonah Ottman 1 assist; Andrew Hedin 1 assist; Jack Billings 1 assist. Goalie : Branigan Stalder 39 saves (42 shots).

• • • • •

LOURDES 4, PROVIDENCE ACADEMY 3

Rochester Lourdes’ senior leaders took the idea to heart of playing to the final buzzer.

With just 6 seconds to play in the third period of a tie game against No. 11-ranked Providence Academy on Saturday night, Charlie Kielty gained control of the puck deep in his own zone.

The senior defenseman could’ve held onto it, he could’ve skated it behind the net or into the corner, or he could have calmly floated it out to neutral ice and sent the game to overtime.

Instead, Kielty spotted classmate Matthew Mahoney busting out of the defensive zone with no defenders between him and Providence Academy goalie Nate Miest.

Kielty sent a perfect pass ahead for Mahoney, who corralled the puck in the neutral zone, skated in alone on Miest — all while watching the clock tick down. Mahoney bent at the waist, shifted all of his weight to his left leg, then snapped a pinpoint shot past Miest’s blocker as the buzzer sounded to give the Eagles a 4-3 victory.

“The guys are starting to believe,” Eagles coach Jeff True said in a text message after the game. “That’s what we’ve been talking about a lot, believing.”

That confidence has permeated the Eagles locker room. They’re getting contributions from up and down their lineup, and sophomore goalie Xander Carter-Kleven (34 saves) has played some of his best games against Lourdes’ toughest opponents.

Lourdes is now 18-6-0 overall, has won five in a row and eight of its past nine.

It trailed 2-1 after two periods, but sophomore AJ Ritter scored 6:04 into the third to tie it 2-2. The goal made it a remarkable 10 consecutive games in which Ritter has scored. He has 15 goals and 20 points this season.

Providence Academy regained the lead just more than a minute later, Kielty scored with 4:16 to play to tie it 3-3 and set up the dramatic finish. Kielty had a three-point game, giving him 17 points over his past five games, including 11 goals.

Providence Academy drops to 17-6-1.

Lourdes plays its final regular season game next Saturday, Feb. 19, against Irondale at 7 p.m.

LOURDES 4, PROVIDENCE ACADEMY 3

P.A. 0-2-1 — 3

Lourdes 0-1-3 — 4

Providence Academy: Andrew Vos 1 assist; Louie Wehmann 2 goals; Josh Mogeni 1 assist; Johnny Hendrickson 1 goal, 1 assist; Jack Anderson 1 assist; Sammy Lewis 1 assist; Andrew Owen 1 assist. Goalie : Nate Miest 20 saves (24 shots).

Lourdes: Matthew Mahoney 2 goals, 1 assist; Peyton Loeslie 1 assist; Charlie Kielty 1 goal, 2 assists; AJ Ritter 1 goal; Brayden Swee 1 assist. Goalie : Xander Carter-Kleven 34 saves (37 shots). Goalie : Xander Carter-Kleven 34 saves (37 shots).

Area Games

MANKATO WEST 6, RED WING 2

MANKATO — Red Wing limited Mankato West to 18 shots on goal, but the Scarlets scored six times to beat the Wingers at All Seasons Arena on Saturday.

Nick Wooden and Casey Larson scored for Red Wing (5-8-0 Big Nine, 9-14-0), which is back in action at 7:25 p.m. Thursday against Rochester Century at Graham Arena IV.

West improves to 6-9-0, 7-15-0.

MANKATO WEST 6, RED WING 2

Red Wing 1-0-1 — 2

Mankato West 2-3-1 — 6

Red Wing: Nick Wooden 1 goal; Casey Larson 1 goal. Goalie : Dixon Ehlers 12 saves (18 shots).

Mankato West: Gavin Villagomez 1 goal; Gage Schmidt 1 assist; Gavin Brunmeier 1 goal; Hunter Rigdon 1 goal, 1 assist; Zach Benson 1 goal, 3 assists; Jaeger Zimmerman 2 goals, 1 assist. Goalie : Matthew Birkmaier 24 saves (26 shots).

• • • • •

SO. ST. PAUL 4, La CRESCENT-HOKAH 1

La CRESCENT — Colin Morken made 40 saves and Wyatt Farrell scored his 41st goal of the season, but La Crescent-Hokah fell to South St. Paul 4-1 in a non-conference game Saturday at La Crescent Community Arena.

The Lancers trailed 1-0 after two periods, and watched the Packers take a 4-0 lead in the third. Farrell’s goal came on a power play with just 15 seconds to go in the game.

SO. ST. PAUL 4, La CRESCENT-HOKAH 1

SSP 0-1-3 — 4

L-H 0-0-1 — 1

South St. Paul: Jack McClellan 2 assists; Carter Heimerl 1 goal; Mason Daizell 2 assists; Matt Elsner 1 assist; Luke Dobmeyer 1 goal; Roddick Simons 1 goal; Zack Loahr 1 goal. Goalie : Benjamin Bangura 20 saves (21 shots).

La Crescent-Hokah: Wyatt Farrell 1 goal; Colton Holzer 1 assist; Liam Farrell. Goalie : Colin Morken 40 saves (44 shots).

• • • • •

ALBERT LEA 6, AUSTIN 0

ALBERT LEA — Joseph Yoon scored 49 seconds into the game, sparking Albert Lea to a 6-0 win against Big Nine Conference rival Austin at Albert Lea City Arena.

Jared Turrubiartes led the Tigers with two goals and an assist, while Jack Ladlie had a goal and two assists.

Ethan Knox made 39 saves in the loss for Austin (0-14-0 Big Nine, 1-17-0), while Dakota Jahnke recorded a 14-save shutout for Albert Lea (8-6-0, 16-6-0).

ALBERT LEA 6, AUSTIN 0

Austin 0-0-0 — 0

Albert Lea 4-2-0 — 6

Austin: Goalie : Ethan Knox 39 saves (45 shots).