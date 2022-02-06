Saturday's Boys Hockey: Kanz powers Century to 13th straight win vs. JM; Mayo scores big win at East

It’s been more than five years since Rochester Century has lost a boys hockey game to crosstown rival John Marshall.

The Panthers acted quickly on Saturday night to ensure that streak remains intact.

Century scored three times in the first period, and junior forward Blake Kanz had his best game as a varsity player as the Panthers beat the Rockets for the third time this season and the 13th time in a row, 6-2 at Graham Arena IV.

Kanz had a hand in five of Century’s six goals. He scored two of them — one on a power play and one short-handed — and assisted on three others, to give him 20 points this season (six goals, 14 assists).

Century led 3-0 after one period, as Aiden Emerich scored twice in a span of 2:09 late in the period, then Kanz scored on a power play with just 18 seconds to go.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jayden Veney got the Rockets on the board 6:12 into the second period, but Jonah Ottman answered 2:05 later for Century to regain the momentum.

Kanz added a short-handed goal with 1:59 to play in the period for a 5-1 lead after two.

Century’s TJ Gibson and Veney traded third-period goals to make the final score 6-2.

Cole Rocholl stopped 20 of the 22 shots he faced to earn the victory for Century (7-4-1 Big Nine, 9-8-1 overall), while Cody Vlasaty made 38 saves for JM (4-6-0, 7-12-0).

Century is back in action at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Northfield, while JM returns to play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Austin.

CENTURY 6, JM 2

John Marshall 0-1-1 — 2

Century 3-2-1 — 6

ADVERTISEMENT

John Marshall: Jayden Veney 1 goal, 1 assist; Cody Ahlstrom 1 goal. Goalie : Cody Vlasaty 38 saves (44 shots).

Century: Brody Josselyn 1 assist; Owen Merges 1 assist; Jonathon Burmester 1 assist; Aiden Emerich 2 goals; TJ Gibson 1 goal, 1 assist; Jonah Ottman 1 goal; Matt Haun 2 assists; Blake Kanz 2 goals, 3 assists; Andrew Hedin 1 assist. Goalie : Cole Rocholl 20 saves (22 shots).

• • • • •

MAYO 8, MANKATO EAST 2

MANKATO — Rochester Mayo stayed squarely in the hunt for the Big Nine Conference championship with a dominant 8-2 victory against Mankato East on Saturday afternoon at All Seasons Arena.

The Spartans’ victory may also have all but dashed East’s hopes of capturing its second consecutive conference title.

Mayo improved to 7-1-2 in the Big Nine and 12-4-3 overall, while East drops to 7-4-1, 12-7-1.

Mayo stayed in a tight battle with Northfield for that top spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

If Mayo wins out — it has five games remaining, all against Big Nine opponents — it would need Northfield to lose or tie one if its final five games in order to capture the conference title.

Saturday, Mayo bounced back from an overtime loss to Owatonna with an emphatic road win against an East team that was 5-2-1 in its previous eight games.

The score was tied 1-1 after one period, but Mayo took control for good in the second, as Sam Jacobson, Jacob Brown and Matt Siems all scored to give the Spartans a 4-2 lead.

Ryan Dripps, Jacobson, Gavin Black and Mason Leimbek scored third-period goals as Mayo pulled away for a comfortable victory.

Leimbek scored the Spartans’ first goal, as well, 5:27 into the game.

Tate Cothern was strong in goal once again, making 21 saves, as Mayo improved to 6-2-3 since the beginning of 2022.

The Spartans are back in action Thursday, when they host rival John Marshall for what is the only meeting of the regular season between the long-time rivals. A game scheduled for earlier this week has been canceled. Thursday’s game is set for 7:15 p.m. at Graham Arena I.

MAYO 8, MANKATO EAST 2

Mayo 1-3-4 — 8

East 1-1-0 — 2

Mayo: Mason Leimbek 2 goals; Sam Jacobson 2 goals, 2 assists; Ethan Norman 1 assist; Cohen Ruskell 2 assists; Jacob Brown 1 goal; Ryan Dripps 1 goal, 1 assist; Matt Siems 1 goal, 1 assist; Ethan Dennis 1 assist; Gavin Black 1 goal. Goalie : Tate Cothern 21 saves (23 shots).

East: No stats available.

Area Games

WINONA 8, AUSTIN 1

WINONA — Easton Kronebusch had a hat trick, while Ayden Ruesgen recorded two goals and two assists, and Teis Larsen had a goal and three assists in Winona’s 8-1 Big Nine Conference boys hockey win against Austin.

Sam Eyre scored the lone goal for the Packers.

Winona plays at Onalaska on Tuesday, while Austin hosts John Marshall on Tuesday.

WINONA 8, AUSTIN 1

Austin 0-1-0 — 1

Winona 2-4-2 — 8

Austin: Sam Eyre 1 goal; Gavin Schaefer 1 assist. Goalie : Darren Plunkett (34:00) 21 saves-27 shots; Soren Villafane (17:00) 6 saves-8 shots.

Winona: Cole Schossow 1 assist; Aven Prodzinski 1 goal; Easton Kronebusch 3 goals; Aiden Kronebusch 1 goal; Travis Timm 1 assist; Teis Larsen 1 goal, 3 assists; Max Dalenberg 1 assist; Ayden Ruesgen 2 goals, 2 assists; Mason Wadewitz 1 assist; Chase Rumpca 3 assists.

Goalies : Justin Brickner (25:40) 10 saves-10 shots; Brayden McDevitt (25:20) 18 saves-19 shots.

• • • • •

MINNEAPOLIS 4, DODGE CO. 2

KASSON — Dodge County pushed the No. 5-ranked team in the state in Class A, but Minneapolis wouldn’t let go of an early lead and beat the Wildcats 4-2 at Dodge County Ice Arena on Saturday night.

Gavin Giesler and Easton Hammill scored for Dodge County (13-9-0). Hammill added one assist, and Isaac Dale made 20 saves.

The Wildcats are scheduled to play four of their final five games on the road, beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Winona Cotter.

MINNEAPOLIS 4, DODGE CO. 2

Minneapolis 2-0-2 — 4

Dodge Co. 0-1-1 — 2

Minneapolis: no stats available.

Dodge County: Gavin Giesler 1 goal; Matt Donovan 1 assist; Easton Hammill 1 goal, 1 assist.