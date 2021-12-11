Saturday's boys hockey: Loeslie leads Lourdes past crosstown rival JM; Mayo shows depth in win at Red Wing

Rochester Lourdes’ leaders stepped up in a big way against a cross-town rival on Saturday.

Meeting for the first time in close to two decades, Rochester Lourdes pulled out a 6-2 non-conference boys hockey victory against Rochester John Marshall at the Rochester Recreation Center.

Lourdes seniors Matt Mahoney and Charlie Kielty had a goal and two assists each to pace the Eagles (3-1-0 overall) and help them put a halt to JM’s three-game winning streak.

A youngster got Lourdes off to a strong start, though.

Sophomore forward Peyton Loeslie scored twice in the first period — his first two varsity goals — to stake the Eagles to a 2-0 lead after one period.

Jack Roe scored midway through the second to make it 3-0 Lourdes, then Kielty gave his team a four-goal lead at the 12:54 mark of the second.

Ryan Hus got JM (3-2-0) on the board just 29 seconds later, but Aidan Ritter scored just 64 seconds after that to extend the Lourdes lead to 5-1.

Jayden Veney — who led JM with a goal and an assist — scored six minutes into the third, but Mahoney answered two-and-a-half minutes later to cap the scoring.

Xander Carter-Kleven was sharp in goal again for the Eagles, stopping 29 of 31 shots he faced. Cody Vlasaty made 27 saves for the Rockets.

LOURDES 6, JM 2

Lourdes 2-3-1 — 6

JM 0-1-1 — 2

Lourdes: Brayden Swee 1 assist; Charlie Kielty 1 goal, 2 assists; Peyton Loeslie 2 goals; Jack Roe 1 goal; Aidan Ritter 1 goal; Colton Rich 1 assist; Matt Mahoney 1 goal, 2 assists.

Goalie : Xander Carter-Kleven 29 saves (31 shots).

John Marshall: Jayden Veney 1 goal, 1 assist; Jake Schmidt 1 assist; Ryan Hus 1 goal. Goalie : Cody Vlasaty 27 saves (32 shots).

• • • • •

MAYO 6, RED WING 1

RED WING — Rochester Mayo finally found a way to break through against Red Wing goalie Dixon Ehlers in the third period Saturday.

Mayo, which led just 2-0 entering the third period, scored four times in the final 17 minute to pull away for a 6-1 victory against the Wingers at Prairie Island Arena.

Ehlers was remarkable in goal for the home team, stopping an amazing 70 shots in the game.

Ehlers made 24 saves in the first period, 27 in the second and 19 in the third as Mayo (3-1-0 overall) put a whopping 76 shots on goal.

At the opposite end of the ice, Nick Weick was sharp, stopping 19 of Red Wing’s 20 shots to earn his second victory of the season in goal for the Spartans.

Sam Jacobson sparked Mayo’s offense with two goals and two assists. Ryan Dripps, Carson Beavers, Matt Siems and Jaxon Lester also scored for the Spartans. In all, 10 players had at least one point for Mayo, which is idle until a game at East Ridge on Dec. 21.

Jorgan Ulvenes scored the lone goal for Red Wing.

MAYO 6, RED WING 1

Home 0-2-4 — 6

Away 0-0-1 — 1

Mayo: Javon Hodge 1 assist; Jacob Brown 1 assist; Ethan Dennis 1 assist; Gavin Black 1 assist; Ryan Dripps 1 goal; Sam Jacobson 2 goals, 2 assists; Will Sexton 1 assist; Carson Beavers 1 goal; Matt Siems 1 goal; Jaxon Lester 1 goal. Goalie : Nick Weick 19 saves (20 shots).