Saturday’s Boys Hockey: Lourdes rolls past Austin; Mayo plays to another tie

SATURDAY'S 3 STARS

3. Charlie Kielty, Lourdes: The senior defenseman scored twice and had two assists as Lourdes' offense got back on track in a big way, beating Austin 9-1.

2. Sam Jacobson, Mayo: The junior forward scored a goal — his team-best 10th of the season — and added an assist as Mayo played to a 2-2 tie against Proctor.

1. Dixon Ehlers, Red Wing: The standout senior goalie continued his strong play this season, making 57 saves in a 4-3 OT loss to Hibbing/Chisholm. In two one-goal losses this weekend, Ehlers made 122 total saves.

LOURDES 9, AUSTIN 1

AUSTIN — Rochester Lourdes scored early and often, and won for the third time in six games, beating Austin 9-1 at Riverside Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Xander Carter-Kleven made 17 saves to earn the victory, as the Eagles improved to 9-4-0.

Defenseman Charlie Kielty led the way for Lourdes with two goals and two assists. Matt Mahoney (two goals, one assist) and Colton Rich (three assists) added three-point games.

Aidan Pepper scored the lone goal for Austin (0-6-0).

Lourdes led 4-1 after one period and 7-1 after two.

Thomas Benner, Brayden Swee, Brayden Magnuson, Jack Roe and Henry Radke also scored in the win.

Daran Plunkett and Ethan Knox combined to stop 51 shots as Austin was outshot 60-18.

Austin plays at Waseca at 7 p.m. Tuesday, while Lourdes plays at Winona Cotter at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Lourdes 4-3-2 — 9

Austin 1-0-0 — 1

Lourdes: Thomas Benner 1 goal; Brayden Swee 1 goal, 1 assist; Charlie Kielty 2 goals, 2 assists; Jackson Heim 1 assist; Peyton Loeslie 1 assist; Cullen Chase 1 assist; Brayden Magnuson 1 goal; Jack Roe 1 goal, 1 assist; Aidan Ritter 1 assist; Owen Good 1 assist; Colton Rich 3 assists; Matt Mahoney 2 goals, 1 assist; Henry Radke 1 goal. Goalie : Xander Carter-Kleven 16 saves (17 shots).

Austin: Aidan Pepper 1 goal; Toby Holtz 1 assist; Roger Olson 1 assist. Goalies : Daran Plunkett 31 saves (34 shots); Ethan Knox 20 saves (26 shots).

MAYO 2, PROCTOR 2, OT (tie)

Rochester Mayo played four games this week. The Spartans didn’t lose any of them, but won just once.

Mayo played to its third draw in five days on Saturday, tying visiting Proctor 2-2 at the Rochester Recreation Center.

The Spartans (7-2-3 overall) didn’t trail in Saturday’s game and outshot the Rails by a gigantic 59-16 margin.

Proctor junior goalie Blake Imhoff was up to the task, though, making 57 saves and preserving a tie for his team in just his second start of the year.

Mayo’s Nick Weick held his own at the other end, too, making 14 stops.

Proctor moved to 8-5-1 with the tie.

Mayo scored both of its goals in the first period, taking a 2-0 lead less than halfway through the period on power-play goals by Ethan Dennis and Sam Jacobson.

Jacobson’s goal — his team-best 10th of the season — snapped a three-game goal-less drought for the junior forward, who had scored at least once per game in Mayo’s first eight games.

Proctor answered with a first-period goal by Tanner Olson to pull within 2-1. That’s how the score remained until the first shift of the third period, when Carson Pavlowich scored the tying goal.

Mayo is back in action at 7:15 p.m. Thursday when it hosts Mankato East at Graham Arena I.

Proctor 1-0-1-0 — 2

Mayo 2-0-0-0 — 2

Proctor: Tanner Olson 1 goal; Kennen Reyelts 1 assist; Carson Pavlowich 1 goal. Goalie : Blake Imhoff 57 saves (59 shots).

Mayo: Ethan Dennis 1; Will Sexton 2 assists; Sam Jacobson 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie : Nick Weick 14 saves (16 shots).

Area Game

HIBBING/CHISHOLM 4, RED WING 3, OT

RED WING — Dixon Ehlers was at it again. The Red Wing goalie stopped 57 shots — the sixth time this season he's made 50 or more saves in a game — but the Wingers fell in overtime to visiting Hibbing/Chisholm 4-3 at Prairie Island Arena.

Ehlers' standout performance came one night after he made 65 saves in a one-goal loss to Proctor. For the weekend, the 6-foot-5, 215-pound netminder made 122 saves on 129 shots faced, a 94.6 save percentage.

Jorgen Ulvenes, Casey Larson and Landin Ramstad scored for the Wingers (4-7-0 overall).

Hibbing/Chisholm 1-1-1-1 — 4

Red Wing 2-1-0-0 — 3

Hibbing/Chisholm: Christian Dickson 1 assist; Beau Frider 2 goals; Christian Edmonds 1 goal; Drew Janezich 1 assist; Kasey Kemp 1 assist; Drew Kubena 1 assist; Peyton Taylor 1 goal, 1 assist; A.J. Lehman 1 assist. Goalies : Brayden Boyer 8 saves (8 shots; 28:14 played); Evan Radovich 12 saves (15 shots; 24:13 played).