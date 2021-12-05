Saturday's Boys Hockey: Mahoney sparks Lourdes to first win, Vlasaty a rock for JM

Rochester Lourdes jumped out to a two-goal lead in the first period, then held off a tough St. Paul Highland Park team for a 3-2 non-conference boys hockey victory at Graham Arena I on Saturday.

Lourdes’ win came in its home opener and evened its record for the young season at 1-1-0. Highland Park dropped to 2-3-0.

Senior forward Matt Mahoney opened the scoring for Lourdes 7:23 into the game, then Charlie Kielty made it 2-0 at the 13:49 mark of the first with a heavy shot from the point on a power play.

The Scots answered quickly in the second period, though, with a pair of power-play goals. Charlie Eischens scored 39 seconds into the period, then Javier Hamlin tied it with a goal at the 4:53 mark.

Mahoney notched his second of the game and the season seven minutes later, a goal that held up as the game winner.

Xander Carter-Kleven made 23 saves to earn his first win of the season in goal; Lourdes outshot Highland Park 40-25.

Lourdes plays at St. Paul Academy on Thursday

LOURDES 3, S.P. HIGHLAND PARK 2

S.P.H.P. 0-2-0 — 2

Lourdes 2-1-0 — 3

St. Paul Highland Park: Javier Hamlin 1 goal, 1 assist; Max Cornell 1 assist; Thomas Bradford 1 assist; Charlie Eischens 1 goal. Goalie : Ben Olson 37 saves (40 shots).

Lourdes: Matt Mahoney 2 goals; Charlie Kielty 1 goal; Jackson Heim 1 assist; Peyton Loeslie 1 assist. Goalie : Xander Carter-Kleven 23 saves (25 shots).

JOHN MARSHALL 4, ST. PAUL JOHNSON 1

ST. PAUL — Cody Vlasaty was outstanding between the pipes on Saturday and his team gave him plenty of offensive support as Rochester John Marshall won its second consecutive boys hockey game, a 2-1 non-conference win at St. Paul Johnson.

JM outshot the Governors 38-34; Vlasaty stopped 33 shots in earning the victory as the Rockets improved to 2-1-0.

Ryan Hus scored twice for John Marshall, while Cody Ahlstrom had a goal and an assist and Mason Decker scored once.

JM led 1-0 after one period and 2-0 after two.

Decker scored on a power play with just more than five minutes to go in the first period, then Hus scored with 3:02 to play in the second.

The Governers answered 90 seconds into the third to pull within 2-1, but Ahlstrom scored at the 5:02 mark and Hus scored with 58 seconds left to seal the win.

JM opens Big Nine Conference play at 7:15 p.m. Thursday against Mankato West at the Rochester Recreation Center.

ST. PAUL JOHNSON 0, JM 0

John Marshall 1-1-2 — 4

S.P. Johnson 0-0-1 — 1

John Marshall: Cody Ahlstrom 1 goal, 1 assist; Mason Decker 1 goal; Ryan Hus 2 goals; Jake Schmidt 1 assist. Goalie : Cody Vlasaty 33 saves (34 shots).

St. Paul Johnson: Isaiah Henderson 1 goal. Goalie : Damian VanDanacker 34 saves (38 shots)

Area Games

DODGE COUNTY 11, LA CRESCENT 2

Dodge County had seven players record multi-point games and Ben Nelson made 16 saves to get his first win of the season as the Wildcats won at La Crescent-Hokah 11-2.

Miles Smith led the way offensively for the Wildcats with a hat trick, while Cooper Jacobson had a goal and two assists.

Dodge County 5-5-1 — 11

La Crescent 0-1-1 — 2

Dodge County: Brett Ludvigson 2 goals; Brendon Wolesky 1 goal; Miles Smith 3 goals; Cooper Jacobson 1 goal, 2 assists; Sam Knowlton 1 goal, 1 assist; Jake Isaak 1 assist; Gryffon Funke 2 assists; Gavin Giesler 1 goal, 1 assist; Carl Schutz 1 goal, 1 assist; James McPeak 1 goal; Easton Hammill 1 assist; Ty Mullenbach 1 assist. Goalie : Ben Nelson 16 saves (18 shots).

La Crescent-Hokah: Wyatt Farrell 1 goal; Hayden Griggs 1 assist; Nathan Masterson 1 goal; Liam Farrell 1 assist. Goalie : Colin Morken 57 saves (68 shots).

WINDOM 12, AUSTIN 0

WINDOM — Ethan Knox made 45 saves, but Windom overpowered Austin a 12-0 non-conference victory. Austin (0-1-0) plays its home opener at 7 p.m. Thursday against Mankato East.

Austin 0-0-0 — 0

Windom 4-6-2 — 12

Austin: Goalie : Ethan Knox 45 saves (57 shots).

Windom: Brady Espenson 3 goals, 2 assists; Karson LaCanne 1 goal, 2 assists; Wriley Haugen 2 assists; Wyatt Haugen 2 assists; Sonny Heil 2 goals, 2 assists; Dillon Evers 1 goal; Zach Espenson 1 goal, 3 assists; Ethan Purrington 1 goal, 2 assists; Cragen Porath 1 goal, 1 assist; Vance Koch 1 assist; Keegan Classen 1 goal, 1 assist; Zach Rabbe 1 goal, 1 assist.