Saturday's District 9-South football results

Grand Meadow 53, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 16

GRAND MEADOW — After being shut out in its opening game against powerful and unbeaten Lanesboro, Grand Meadow was hungry to get on the scoreboard.

Did the Superlarks ever do that. Grand Meadow scored 47 points in the first half and finished with a 53-16 win over non-conference foe Heron Lake/Okabena/Fulda.

Dusty Copley lifted Grand Meadow by hitting on one big play after another. He began the game by taking the kickoff for a touchdown and proceeded to score four of the first seven times he touched the football. Copley, who didn’t play against Lanesboro, ended with 127 yards rushing on just 10 carries.

Corbin Ludeman added to Grand Meadow's massive rushing totals with 119 yards on six carries, and quarterback Taylor Glynn had three carries for 63 yards.

Grand Meadow got all of its 369 yards on the ground. Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda had 115 yards passing and 141 rushing.

Heron Lake-O/F 0 0 16 0 — 16

Grand Meadow 31 16 0 6 — 53