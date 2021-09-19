Saturday's football results

MID-SOUTHEAST DISTRICT

Fillmore Central 40, Hayfield 13

PRESTON -- Dillon O'Connor was 14-for-20 passing 317 yards and four touchdowns as Fillmore Central rolled past Hayfield 40-13.

Bryce Corson scored three touchdowns for the Falcons (2-1). He rushed for 59 yards and two TDs and caught three passes for 47 yards and another score.

Jayce Kiehne caught three passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns for Fillmore Central while Luke Hellickson caught three passes for 105 yards and one TD. Alec Sikkink rushed for 52 yards.

Ethan Pack was 21-for-47 passing for 258 yards and two touchdowns for Hayfield (0-3) and Dawson Andree caught eight passes for 128 yards.

Karver Heydt rushed for 62 yards for the Vikings and he caught a touchdown pass. Keegan Bronson had three catches for 46 yards and a TD.

Hayfield 0-0-0-13 -- 13

Fillmore Central 6-14-0-20 -- 40

Faribault B.A. 32, Randolph 26

Faribault Bethlehem Academy held off Randolph 32-26 on Saturday to hand the Rockets their first loss.

Jacob Weckop was 12-for-26 passing for 277 yards with three touchdowns and an interception for Randolph (2-1). He also had seven tackles on defense.

Charles Gustafson was a running and receiving threat for the Rockets as he rushed for 99 yards a touchdown and a 2-point conversion and also had two catches for 99 yards and a TD. Nathan Weckop had six catches for 83 yards and two touchdowns. He had five tackles on defense.

Quinn Sabila had two catches for 73 yards for Randolph while Evan Bennerotte had five tackles on defense and an interception.

Bethlehem Academy improves to 3-0. Randolph had not allowed a point in the first two games of the season.

BIG SOUTHEAST DISTRICT

Winona 23, Byron 16

WINONA -- Winona rallied from a 16-0 deficit at the half to nip Byron 23-16 and special teams play in the closing seconds secured the win.

The Bears trailed 17-16 and attempted a 47-yard field goal with eight seconds the game. But Winona sealed the win by blocking the kick and returning it for a touchdown as time ran out.

Bradley Pavon, who also plays soccer for Byron, had made a 30-yard field goal in the first quarter.

"He's got a great leg," Byron coach Ben Halder said.

Byron (0-3) had driven to the Winona 30 after taking over in its own territory with less than 1:30 to play.

"It's tough, we played really well," Halder said.

Byron controlled the first half and led 10-0 after one quarter on a 6-yard run by Adam Glynn and Pavon's field goal. Nick Netzke tossed a 50-yard scoring pass to James Durst in the second quarter and the Bears led 16-0 at the break.

But Winona (2-1) did not allow a point in the second half and scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter after collecting a field goal in the third.

WINONA 23, BYRON 16

Byron 10-6-0-0 -- 16

Winona 0-0-3-20 --23