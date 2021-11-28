Saturday's girls high school hockey: Century shut out at home
A roundup of Saturday's southeastern Minnesota girls high school hockey games.
Park of Cottage Grove controlled play on both ends of the ice Saturday en route to a 5-0 non-conference girls hockey victory against Century/John Marshall at Graham Arena.
Park outshot the Panthers 45-10 and led 1-0 after one period and 3-0 after two.
Abi Conners made 40 saves in the loss.
Century/JM (0-6-0 overall) hosts Red Wing at 2:45 p.m. next Saturday at the Rochester Recreation Center in a Big Nine Conference game.
PARK 5, C/JM 0
ADVERTISEMENT
Park 1-2-2—5
C/JM 0-0-0—0
Park: Natalie Post 1 goal; Taylor Nadler 1 goal, 1 assist; Lauren Osland 1 goal; Molly Villas 3 assists; Maggie Jensen 2 goals. Goalie: Tori Stepka 10 saves (10 shots).
Century/JM: Goalie: Abi Conners 40 saves (45 shots).
Area Game
MOUND-WESTONKA 4, DODGE COUNTY 3
MOUND — Dodge County nearly rallied from a three-goal deficit, but it came up just short against Mound Westonka on Saturday.
The Wildcats trailed 3-0 in the second period, then outscored Mound Westonka 3-1 the rest of the way, but could never tie the score.
Lyndi Schubert scored twice for the Wildcats (0-4-0) and Natalie Ahern scored once.
ADVERTISEMENT
MOUND-WESTONKA 4, DODGE COUNTY 3
Dodge County 0-1-2—3
Mound Westonka 0-3-1—4
Dodge County: Lyndi Schubert 2 goals; Natalie Ahern 1 goal, 1 assist; Halle Determan 1 assist; McKenzie Rich 1 assist; Abby Simons 1 assist. Goalie: Ida Huber 27 saves (31 shots).
Mound Westonka: Camryn Hargreaves 2 assists; Sydney Leonard 1 goal, 1 assist; Ellie Schmid 1 goal; Ellison Lundquist 1 assist; Ali Butler 1 goal; Greer Hardacre 1 goal, 1 assist; Gretta Pioske 1 assist. Goalie: Ashlyn Roth 17 saves (20 shots).