Saturday's girls high school hockey: Century shut out at home

Park of Cottage Grove controlled play on both ends of the ice Saturday en route to a 5-0 non-conference girls hockey victory against Century/John Marshall at Graham Arena.

Park outshot the Panthers 45-10 and led 1-0 after one period and 3-0 after two.

Abi Conners made 40 saves in the loss.

Century/JM (0-6-0 overall) hosts Red Wing at 2:45 p.m. next Saturday at the Rochester Recreation Center in a Big Nine Conference game.

PARK 5, C/JM 0

ADVERTISEMENT

Park 1-2-2—5

C/JM 0-0-0—0

Park: Natalie Post 1 goal; Taylor Nadler 1 goal, 1 assist; Lauren Osland 1 goal; Molly Villas 3 assists; Maggie Jensen 2 goals. Goalie : Tori Stepka 10 saves (10 shots).

Century/JM: Goalie : Abi Conners 40 saves (45 shots).

Area Game

MOUND-WESTONKA 4, DODGE COUNTY 3

MOUND — Dodge County nearly rallied from a three-goal deficit, but it came up just short against Mound Westonka on Saturday.

The Wildcats trailed 3-0 in the second period, then outscored Mound Westonka 3-1 the rest of the way, but could never tie the score.

Lyndi Schubert scored twice for the Wildcats (0-4-0) and Natalie Ahern scored once.

ADVERTISEMENT

MOUND-WESTONKA 4, DODGE COUNTY 3

Dodge County 0-1-2—3

Mound Westonka 0-3-1—4

Dodge County: Lyndi Schubert 2 goals; Natalie Ahern 1 goal, 1 assist; Halle Determan 1 assist; McKenzie Rich 1 assist; Abby Simons 1 assist. Goalie : Ida Huber 27 saves (31 shots).