Saturday’s Girls Hockey: Ahern, Huber power Dodge County to shutout

KASSON — McKenzie Rich scored early in the first period and Ida Huber stopped all 19 shots she faced as Dodge County won for the third time in four games, 6-0 against Hudson (Wis.) at Dodge County Ice Arena.

Natalie Ahern had a hat trick and an assist to lead the way for the Wildcats (8-8-0 overall). Nora Carstensen and Halle Determan had three assists each, while Abby Simons had a goal and two assists. Rich also scored twice in the win.

DODGE COUNTY 6, HUDSON 0

Hudson 0-0-0 — 0

Dodge Co. 3-2-1 — 6

Hudson: Goalie : Catterina Donna 32 saves (38 shots).