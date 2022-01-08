SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Saturday’s Girls Hockey: Ahern, Huber power Dodge County to shutout

A scoreboard of girls hockey games.

Hockey graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 08, 2022 05:50 PM
KASSON — McKenzie Rich scored early in the first period and Ida Huber stopped all 19 shots she faced as Dodge County won for the third time in four games, 6-0 against Hudson (Wis.) at Dodge County Ice Arena.

Natalie Ahern had a hat trick and an assist to lead the way for the Wildcats (8-8-0 overall). Nora Carstensen and Halle Determan had three assists each, while Abby Simons had a goal and two assists. Rich also scored twice in the win.

DODGE COUNTY 6, HUDSON 0

Hudson 0-0-0 — 0

Dodge Co. 3-2-1 — 6

Hudson: Goalie: Catterina Donna 32 saves (38 shots).

Dodge County: Lyndi Schubert 1 assist; Nora Carstensen 3 assists; Abby Simons 1 goal, 2 assists; McKenzie Rich 2 goals; Halle Determan 3 assists; Natalie Ahern 3 goals, 1 assist. Goalie: Ida Huber 19 saves (19 shots).

