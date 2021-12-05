Saturday's girls hockey: Conners backstops Century/JM girls to first win of season

Abigail Conners stopped 16 shots and Century/John Marshall scored twice in the final 6 minutes, 40 seconds of Saturday’s game at the Rochester Recreation Center to beat Red Wing 3-1 in a Big Nine Conference girls hockey game.

The win is the first of the season for Century/JM, which outshot the Wingers 27-17.

Red Wing opened the scoring 12:06 into the second period on an Alexis Pauzauskie power-play goal.

The Panthers answered on the ensuing shift, though, as Daelyn Williams scored 13 seconds later to tie it 1-1.

That’s how the score remained until the 10:20 mark of the third, when Nina Luke’s power-play goal gave Century/JM at 2-1 lead. Luke’s goal held up as the game winner. Annika Torbenson added an insurance goal with 4 seconds remaining.

C/JM (1-3-0 Big Nine, 1-6-0 overall) hosts Onalaska at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

CENTURY/JM 3, RED WING 1

Red Wing 0-1-0 — 1

Century/JM 0-1-2 — 3

Red Wing: Alexis Pauzauskie 1 goal; Madison Snyder 1 assist. Goalie : Allie Meyer 24 saves (27 shots).

Century/John Marshall: Daelyn Williams 1 goal, 1 assist; Alix Gary 1 assist; Nina Luke 1 goal; Annika Torbenson 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie : Abigail Conners 16 saves (17 shots).

• • • • •

ALBERT LEA 5, MAYO 1

Albert Lea scored three times in the first period and kept Mayo off the scoreboard until the midway point of the third period in a 5-1 win for the Tigers on Saturday night at Graham Arena I.

It’s the first loss in Big Nine Conference play for Mayo, which dropped to 2-1-0 in the Big Nine and 2-4-0 overall.

The Tigers (3-1-0 Big Nine, 3-3-1 overall) led 3-0 after one and 5-0 after two.

Katherine Cummings scored Mayo’s lone goal, an unassisted goal at 6:42 of the third. Grace Kober made 25 saves for the Spartans.

ALBERT LEA 5, MAYO 1

Albert Lea 3-2-0 — 5

Mayo 0-0-1 — 1

Albert Lea: Morgan Goskeson 1 goal, 1 assist; Mika Cichosz 1 goal; Elizabeth Willett 1 assist; Esther Yoon 1 goal; Lucy Stay 1 goal, 1 assist; Shelby Evans 1 goal. Goalie : Rachel Doppelhammer 13 saves (14 shots).

Mayo: Katherine Cummings 1 goal. Goalie : Grace Kober 25 saves (30 shots).

Area Games

DODGE COUNTY 7, WINONA 0

Mollie Koch had a hat trick and an assist, while Nora Carstenson had a goal and three assists to help Dodge County to its first win of the season, 7-0 at Winona. Ida Huber recorded a 12-save shutout, and Aliya Gricius made 49 saves for Winona.

DODGE COUNTY 7, WINONA 0

Dodge Co. 1-4-2 — 7

Winona 0-0-0 — 0

Dodge County: Mollie Koch 3 goals, 1 assist; Lyndi Schubert 1 assist; Nora Carstensen 1 goal, 3 assists; Abby Simons 1 goal; McKenzie Rich 1 assist; Halle Determan 1 goal; Natalie Ahern 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie : Ida Huber 12 saves (12 shots).

Winona: Goalie : Aliya Gricius 49 saves (56 shots).

• • • • •

OWATONNA 5, AUSTIN 4

Kate Holtz had a hat trick and an assist for Austin, but Owatonna sneaked past the Packers 5-4 on Saturday at Owatonna. Kyia Radford-Garcia made 38 saves in the loss.

OWATONNA 5, AUSTIN 4

Austin 2-0-2 — 4

Owatonna 1-3-1 — 5

Austin: Kate Holtz 3 goals, 1 assist; Izzy Heman 2 assists; Allie Davidson 1 goal.

Goalie : Kyia Radford-Garcia 38 saves (40 shots).