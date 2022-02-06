Saturday's Girls Hockey: Conners, Century/JM shut down Red Wing in regular season finale

RED WING — Century/John Marshall struck quickly and often on Saturday, scoring four first-period goals en route to a 7-1 win against Red Wing at Prairie Island Arena in the final game of the girls hockey regular season.

Caydence Hansen scored her first goal of the season 2:25 into the game to give Century/JM the lead for good.

Annika Torbenson added a goal and Collette Barry scored twice in the first to give the Panthers a 4-0 lead after one.

Nina Luke also scored twice for Century/JM and Paige Groslie added a third-period goal.

Allison Kruger scored Red Wing’s lone goal, midway through the second period, when the Panthers were already up by five goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abigail Conners made 19 saves to earn the victory in goal. Allie Meyer stopped 20 shots for the Wingers.

Century/JM will open play in the Section 1AA playoffs on Wednesday. Seedings and first-round matchups will be determined on Sunday.

Red Wing will begin play in the Section 4A playoffs next Saturday, Feb. 12.

CENTURY/JM 7, RED WING 1

Century/JM 4-1-2 — 7

Red Wing 0-1-0 — 1

Century/John Marshall: Daelyn Williams 1 assist; Inga Skogland 1 assist; Emilia Gamble 1 assist; Nina Luke 2 goals; Fiona Barry 2 assists; Annika Torbenson 1 goal, 1 assist; Paige Groslie 1 goal, 1 assist; Collette Barry 2 goals; Caydence Hansen 1 goal; Abigail Conners 1 assist. Goalie : Abigail Conners 19 saves (20 shots).

Red Wing: Allison Kruger 1 goal; Maddie Snyder 1 assist; Jamie Chaska 1 assist. Goalie : Allie Meyer 20 saves (27 shots).

ADVERTISEMENT

Area Games

DODGE COUNTY 11, MAHTOMEDI 4

KASSON — Dodge County’s best players were at their best on Saturday, as the Wildcats rolled to an 11-4 win against Mahtomedi at Dodge County Ice Arena in the final game of the regular season.

The Wildcats (14-11-0 overall) scored five first-period goals, then added six more in the second.

Natalie Ahern capped her final regular season with the Wildcats by scoring a game-high four goals, giving her 16 for the season.

Senior forward McKenzie Rich also had a big game, scoring two goals and adding three assists to give her 26 goals and 41 points heading into the playoffs.

Caitlin Bebee made 15 saves to earn the win in goal for Dodge County.

Kaitlyn Galeazzi made 34 saves for Mahtomedi (3-21-0).

Dodge County will learn its seed and its quarterfinal opponent in the Section 1AA playoffs on Sunday. The playoffs begin Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

DODGE COUNTY 11, MAHTOMEDI 4

Mahtomedi 2-2-0 — 4

Dodge Co. 5-6-0 — 11

Mahtomedi: Victoria Nelson 1 goal, 2 assists; Rylee Bogren 1 goal, 1 assist; Abby Hanson 1 goal, 1 assist; Karen Miller 1 goal; Nina Gillet 1 assist. Goalie : Kaitlyn Galeazzi 34 saves (45 shots).