Saturday's girls hockey: Gamble's OT goal gives Century/JM second win of season

WINDOM — Megan Gamble scored 2:33 into overtime on Saturday to lift Rochester Century/John Marshall to a dramatic 5-4 non-conference girls hockey victory against Windom Area.

The Panthers (2-7-0) picked up their second win of the season, rallying from a 3-2 third-period deficit to force OT.

Fiona Barry scored twice for Century/JM in a five-minute span midway through the third to give the Panthers a 4-3 lead, but Windom’s Marenna Bang scored with just 2:13 to go in regulation to send the game to overtime.

Grace Oyen had a goal and an assis for the Panthers, Annika Torbenson scored once and Kailey Birkestrand had three assists.

Abigail Conners picked up the win in goal by making 15 saves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Century/JM, which has won two of its past three games, is back in action on Tuesday against rival Mayo at 7:15 p.m. at Graham Arena.

CENTURY/JM 5, WINDOM 4, OT

Century/JM 1-1-2-1 — 5

Windom 0-2-2-0 — 4

Century/John Marshall: Grace Oyen 1 goal, 1 assist; Daelyn Williams 1 assist; Kailey Birkestrand 3 assists; Alix Gary 1 assist; Nina Luke 1 assist; Fiona Barry 2 goals; Annika Torbenson 1 goal; Megan Gamble 1 goal. Goalie : Abigail Conners 15 saves (19 shots).

Windom Area: Miranda Cory 1 assist; Livia McManigie 1 goal; Ellyson Bang 1 goal; Reagan Haugen 1 assist; Presley Docktor 1 assist; Marenna Bang 1 goal; Ella Docktor 1 goal. Goalie : Kaylie Baerg 35 saves (40 shots).

Area Games

MANKATO WEST 4, RED WING 3

Allie Meyer made 27 saves to hold Red Wing in the game, but the Wingers dropped a tight 4-3 game at Mankato West. Alexis Pauzauskie, Tatum Zylka and Allison Kruger scored for the Wingers.

ADVERTISEMENT

MANKATO WEST 4, RED WING 3

Red Wing 0-2-1 — 3

West 1-1-2 — 4

Red Wing: Alexis Pauzauskie 1 goal; Jamie Chaska 1 assist; Grace Handwerk 1 assist; Allison Kruger 1 goal, 1 assist; Annahstasia Campbell 1 assist; Tatum Zylka 1 goal; Nora Meyer 1 assist. Goalie : Allie Meyer 27 saves (31 shots).