Saturday's girls hockey: Luverne's Van Batavia too much for Mayo; Rich has breakout game in Dodge County win

SATURDAY'S 3 STARS

3. Mollie Koch, Dodge County: The freshman forward had a goal and two assists in the Wildcats' win, putting her into double digits in points this season.

2. Kate Holtz, Austin: The Packers' standout forward scored four goals in the Packers' 8-2 win at Mankato West.

1. McKenzie Rich, Dodge County: The Wildcats senior had a breakout game, scoring 4 times in a 7-0 win against Northern Tier.

— — — — —

ADVERTISEMENT

LUVERNE 7, MAYO 1

Rochester Mayo was looking at the positives after Saturday’s non-conference girls hockey game at Graham Arena I.

The scoreboard didn’t favor the Spartans in the end, as they fell 7-1 to Luverne, the No. 15-ranked team in the most recent Class A state poll, but Mayo was able to feel good about its play and its ability to possess the puck at times.

Luverne’s Kamryn Van Batavia – a junior who leads the state in goals scored and is committed to Division I Minnesota State University, Mankato – had a hand in six of the Cardinals’ goals, scoring four times and assisting on two others.

“She is their dominant player and she is very difficult to contain,” Mayo coach Mike McCormack said.

Luverne (10-1-0) led 2-0 after one period and 5-0 after two.

Katie Cummings scored for Mayo, with an assist from Sophia Sather.

Alivia Haakenson was outstanding in goal for Mayo, stopping 52 of the 59 shots she faced, including making 21 stops in the first period alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In spite of the score, we did so many things well today,” McCormack said. “We had a lot of energy and kept the puck in their zone for long stretches, but we were only able to put one in the net, with a couple of shots off the post and bang-bang play where we were pretty sure we had scored. We just failed to finish, but I think this is a game for the girls to build upon.”

Mayo (4-7-0) hosts Onalaska at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Graham Arena.

LUVERNE 7, MAYO 1

Luverne 2-3-2 — 7

Mayo 0-0-1 — 0

Luverne: Kamryn Van Batavia 4 goals, 2 assists; Ella Apel 1 goal; Reghan Bork 1 goal, 2 assists; Greta McClure 1 assist; Payton Behr 1 assist. Goalie : Cheyenne Schutz 25 saves (26 shots).

Mayo: Katie Cummings 1 goal; Sophia Sather 1 assist. Goalie : Alivia Haakenson 52 saves (59 shots).

• • • • •

ADVERTISEMENT

NEW PRAGUE 4, CENTURY/JM 0

Rochester Century/John Marshall battled hard against a gritty New Prague team but came up shy, falling 4-0 at the Rochester Recreation Center on Saturday afternoon.

Century/JM (3-8-0 overall) had its two-game winning streak snapped. The Panthers had outscored their previous two opponents by a 10-6 margin.

New Prague improved to 6-2-1 overall, winning for the fifth time in six games.

No statistical information was available from Saturday’s game.

Area Games

DODGE CO. 7, NORTHERN TIER 0

Ida Huber made 21 saves and McKenzie Rich had a breakout game, scoring four goals, to lead Dodge County past Northern Tier (St. Francis) 7-0 in a non-conference game at Dodge County Ice Arena. Mollie Koch had a goal and two assists, too, for the Wildcats (4-6-0 overall), who have won four of their past five games.

DODGE CO. 7, NORTHERN TIER 0

Northern Tier 0-0-0 — 0

Dodge County 2-2-3 — 7

Northern Tier: Goalie : Meghan Gibb 32 saves (39 shots).

Dodge County: Mollie Koch 1 goal, 2 assists; Lyndi Schubert 1 goal; Nora Carstensen 1 assist; McKenzie Rich 4 goals; Halle Determan 1 goal, 1 assist; Natalie Ahern 1 assist. Goalie : Ida Huber 21 saves (21 shots).

• • • • •

AUSTIN 8, MANKATO WEST 2

Kate Holtz scored four goals, Camille Dunlap had two goals and an assist, and Kyia Radford-Garcia made 15 saves as Austin rolled to a Big Nine Conference win at Mankato West.

AUSTIN 8, WEST 2

Austin 5-3-0 — 8

West 2-0-0 — 2

Austin: Kate Holtz 4 goals; Camille Dunlap 2 goals, 1 assist; Kiah Rumsey 1 goal; AJ Barrera 1 goal; Allie Davidson 1 assist; Sarah Wangen 2 assists; Izzy Heman 1 assist; Megan Schultz 2 assists. Goalie : Kyia Radford-Garcia 15 saves (17 shots).