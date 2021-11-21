Saturday's girls hockey roundup: Tough day on the ice for southeastern Minnesota teams

Fairmont 3, Mayo 1

FAIRMONT — Rochester Mayo fell behind by two goals in the first period and never fully recovered, falling 3-1 in a hard-fought non-conference girls hockey game at Fairmont on Saturday.

Fairmont scored twice in a span of 3:13 midway through the first period to take the lead for good.

Andrea Augeson scored for Mayo (1-2-0 overall), with an assist from Elle Roth. Alivia Haakenson (20 saves) and Grace Kober (9 saves) split time in goal for the Spartans, who were outshot 32-28.

Mayo hosts Minnehaha United at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Graham Arena.

Mayo 1-0-0 — 1

Fairmont 2-1-0 — 3

Mayo: Andrea Augeson 1 goal; Elle Roth 1 assist. Goalies : Alivia Haakenson 20 saves (23 shots); Grace Kober 9 saves (9 shots).

Fairmont: Isabella Larson 1 goal, 2 assists; Hannah Goerndt 1 goal; Mackenzie Householder 1 goal; Brooklyn Murphy 1 assist. Goalies : Rachel O'Connor 15 saves (15 shots); Hadley Artz 12 saves (13 shots).

Minnehaha United 9, Century/JM 2

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnehaha United scored 96 seconds into Saturday's game, the tacked on five more first-period goals en route to a runaway victory against Rochester Century/John Marshall.

Minnehaha led 6-1 after one period and 7-2 after two.

Daelyn Williams and Alix Gary scored for the Panthers, while Abi Conners made 41 saves in the setback.

Century/JM (0-4-0) plays at Owatonna on Tuesday.

Century/JM 1-1-0 — 2

Minnehaha 6-1-2 — 9

Century/JM: Alix Gary 1 goal; Daelyn Williams 1 goal; Kailey Birkestrand 1 assist; Paige Groslie 1 assist; Fiona Barry 1 assist; Ella Borthiams 1 assist). Goalie : Abi Conners 41 saves (50 shots).

Minnehaha United: Sophia Mehlhoff 1 assist; Lucie Bond 4 goals, 1 assist; Heidi Deuel 1 goal, 1 assist; Aurelia Meza 1 goal, 1 assist; Ava Wasserman 2 goals; Charlotte Goings 1 goal, 3 assists; Sutton Ehlen 1 assist.

Area Games

BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON 5, DODGE CO. 3

Dodge Co. 1-1-1 — 3

Jefferson 2-1-2 — 5

Dodge County: Maysie Koch 1 goal; Abby Simons 1 assist; McKenzie Rich 1 goal, 1 assist; Halle Determan 1 goal. Goalie : Ida Huber 27 saves (32 shots).

Bloomington Jefferson: Grace Schuck 3 goals, 1 assist; Jayda Johnson 2 assists; Stella Bartsh 1 goal; Jana Lesch 1 assist; Julia Larson 1 assist; Emily Wozniak 1 goal; Valerie Miller 1 assist. Goalie : Sarah Rash 27 saves (30 shots).

• • • • •

AUSTIN 2, WINDOM 1

Austin 0-1-1 — 2

Windom 0-0-1 — 1

Austin: AJ Barrera 1 goal; Sarah Wangen 1 goal; Kate Holtz 1 assist; Izzy Heman 1 assist. Goalie : Kyia Radford-Garcia 26 saves (27 shots).

Windom: Ellyson Bang 1 goal; Presley Docktor 1 assist. Goalie : Kaylie Baerg 27 saves (29 shots).

• • • • •

FERGUS FALLS 6, RED WING 0

Fergus Falls 2-2-2 — 6

Red Wing 0-0-0 — 0

Fergus Falls: Hannah Johnson 2 goals; Vanessa Vaughn 1 goal; Maddie Hulter 4 assists; Rachel Debrito 1 goal, 1 assist; Desiree Maack 1 goal; Tyra Skjeret 1 goal. Goalie : Ana Jyrkas 11 saves (11 shots).