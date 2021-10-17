Saturday's girls swimming and diving: Century wins True Team Section title

1AA TRUE TEAM SECTION

Century won seven of the 12 events and captured the 1AA True Team Section meet on Saturday.

The Panthers won the eight-team meet with 990.5 points followed by Farmington with 937. Century and Farmington combined to win all 12 events.

Mayo and John Marshall competed in the meet, but only in the diving competition.

Sophia Blixt won the 50 and 100 freestyle events for Century and she was also on one of the two winning relays for the Panthers. Katie Homme won the 500 freestyle and she was on two winning relays.

Emily Garrison (100 butterfly) and Paige Patten (200 freestyle) both won an an individual event and were on a winning relay for the Panthers. Avery Severson was on both the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relays.

Century will now participate in the True Team State Meet on Wednesday at the University of Minnesota.

TEAM SCORES

1. Century 990.5, 2. Farmington 937, 3. Northfield 928, 4. Lakeville North 759.5, 5. Lakeville South 725,6. Owatonna 232, 7. John Marshall 30, 8. Mayo 24.

I NDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Winners, Rochester top 6

200 medley relay — 1. Farmington 1:52.56, 3. Century (Emily Garrison, Lily Rittenhouse, Audra Wagstaff, Sophia Blixt) 1:53.53.

200 freestyle — 1. Paige Patten (C) 2:02.39, 2. Avery Severson (C) 2:02.53.

200 IM — 1. Maddie Grimm (Farm) 2:13.04, 2. Garrison (C) 2:14.93.

50 freestyle — 1. Blixt (C) 25.09, 6. Katie Homme (C) 26.09.

Diving — 1. Jordyn Schmucker (Farm) 388.75, 3. Shannon Penney (JM) 271.06.

100 butterfly — 1. Garrison (C) 1:00.67. 3. Wagstaff (C) 1:01.44.

100 freestyle — 1. Blixt (C) 55.14, 3. Severson (C) 56.70.

500 freestyle — Katie Homme (C) 5:26.72, 2, Sarah Homme (C) 5:27.95.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Century (Blixt, Severson, Sarah Homme, Katie Homme) 1:43.79, 6. Century (Rittenhouse, Rebecca Groth, Akira Thomas, Camrynn Manento) 1:50.83

100 backstroke — 1. Camille Gehrke (Farm) 1:00.37, 3. Wagstaff (C) 1:04.15.

100 breaststroke — 1. Grimm (Farm) 1:07.77, 2. Rittenhouse (C) 1:10.06, 5. Patten (C) 1:12.05.

400 freestyle — 1. Century (Garrison, Severson, Katie Homme, Patten) 3:45.00.