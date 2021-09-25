Saturday's girls swimming and diving results
A scoreboard of girls swimming and diving results.
AUSTIN INVITATIONAL
Team scores
Century 667, Mayo 605, Austin 377, John Marshall 368
Individual results
(Top three finishers)
200 medley relay — 1. Mayo (Natalie Boorjan, Ava Gustafson, Madeline Gau, Juliann Yao) 1:55.27; 2. Century 1:57.30; 3. Century 1:47.40.
200 freestyle — 1. Natalie Boorjian (M) 1:59.73; 2. Paige Patten (C) 2:01.27; 3. Katie Homme (C) 2:06.67.
200 IM — 1. Audra Wagstaff (C) 2:21.44; 2. Maleline Gau (M) 2:23.190; 3. Madeleine Nemergut (M) 2:26.05.
50 freestyle — 1. Sophia Blixt (C) 25.73; 2. Avery Severson (C) 26.47; 3. Sarah Homme (C) 26.71.
Diving — 1. Abigail Wigle (M) 313.55; 2. Rachel Engelstad (A) 292.00; 3. Reese Norton (A) 269.75.
100 butterfly — 1. Emily Garrison (C) 1:02.03; 2. Madeline Gau (M) 1:03.04; 3. Ava Gustafson (M) 1:03.31.
100 freestyle — 1. Julia Ogren (JM) 55.10; 2. Katie Homme (C) 58.53; 3. Audra Wagstaff (C) 1:01.22.
500 freestyle — 1. Natalie Boorjian (M) 5:21.82; 2. Sarah Homme (C) 5:45.66; 3. Karissa Bell (M) 5:52.45.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Century (Chloe Magnuson, Avery Severson, Camrynn Manento, Sophia Blixt) 1:47.91; 2. JM 1:48.23; 3. Century B 1:50.35.
100 backstroke — 1. Julia Ogren (JM) 1:02.84; 2. Emily Garrison (C) 1:03.38; 3. Madelynn Murley (A) 1:06.09.
100 breaststroke — 1. Ava Gustafson (M) 1:09.97; 2. Paige Patten (C) 1:11.32; 3. Sophia Blixt (C) 1:15.12.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Mayo (Ava Gustafson, Madeline Gau, Ellie Porrata, Natalie Boorjian) 3:51.21; 2. Century 3:54.25; 3. Century 3:55.30.