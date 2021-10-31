Saturday's girls swimming and diving results: Century wins Big Nine Meet

Century had three record-setting performances as the Panthers won the 12-team Big Nine Conference Meet in girls swimming and diving on Saturday.

Century won the meet with 494 points followed by Mayo with 324.5 and Northfield with 285. John Marshall was 10th with 85 points.

Century's 400 freestyle relay team of Emily Garrison, Avery Severson, Katherine Homme and Paige Patten broke the Big Nine record with a winning time of 3:37.77.

Eighth-grader Sophia Blixt was part of two Century school records. Blixt won the 50 freestyle with a school-record time of 24.24. She also team with Severson, Katie Homme and Sarah Homme to win the 200 freestyle relay with a school-record time of 1:39.76.

Century swept the three relays events as the Panthers foursome of Garrison, Lily Rittenhouse, Audra Wagstaff and Blixt opened the meet by winning the 200 medley relay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blixt was a two-time individual winner as she also captured the 100 freestyle. Garrison also won two individual events for Century as she captured the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly. Patten won the 200 freestyle.

Mayo had three individual victories as Ava Gustafson won the 100 breaststroke, Natalie Boorjian won the 500 freestyle and Abigail Wigle captured the diving.

Julia Ogren won the 100 backstroke for JM.

A Rochester swimmer, relay or diver won all 12 of the events.

BIG NINE CONFERENCE MEET

Team scores

1. Century 494, 2. Mayo 324.5, 3. Northfield 285, 4. Mankato West 269, 5. Winona 170.5, 6. Mankato East 149, 7. Austin 130, 8. Red Wing 117, 9. Owatonna 116, 10. John Marshall 85, 11. Faribault 62, 12. Albert Lea 41.

Winners, Rochester, Winona, Austin, Red Wing top 5

200 medley relay — 1. Century (Emily Garrison, Lily Rittenhouse, Audra Wagstaff, Sophia Blixt) 1:49.66, 2. Mayo (Elise Weingarten, Ava Gustafson, Ellie Porrata, Natalie Boorjian) 1:53.86, 4. Winona (Anna MacLennan, Emily Robison, Abby Williams, Ava Pike) 1:58.53, 5. Red Wing (Emma Hoppman, Sophie Carlson, Sarah Kolby, Teegan Beyers) 2:00.11.

ADVERTISEMENT

200 freestyle — 1. Paige Patten (Cent) 1:55.73, 2. Julia Ogren (JM) 1:55.84, 3. Avery Severson (Cent) 1:56.94, 5. Avery Walz (Mayo) 2:05.51.

200 IM — 1. Garrison (Cent) 2:10.08, 4. Gustafson (Mayo) 2:19.06.

50 freestyle — 1. Blixt (Cent) 24.24, 2. Boorjian (Mayo) 24.29, 3. Katherine Homme (Cent) 24.67, 4. Olivia Walsh (Aus) 25.35, 5. Sarah Homme (Cent) 25.37.

Diving — 1. Abigail Wigle (Mayo) 310.75, 3. Ayanna King (Win) 288.55.

100 butterfly — 1. Garrison (Cent) 58.73, 2. Wagstaff (Cent) 58.84, 5. Abby Williams (Win) 1:05.04.

100 freestyle — 1. Blixt (Cent) 53.88, 2. Severson (Cent) 54.81, 3. Walsh (Aus) 55.22.

500 freestyle — 1. Boorjian (Mayo) 5:12.94, 2. Sarah Homme (Cent) 5:12.95, 2. Katie Homme (Cent) 5:20.56, 4. Walz (Mayo) 5:35.56, 5. Chloe Weingarten (Mayo) 5:38.13.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Century (Blixt, Severson, Sarah Homme, Katherine Homme) 1:39.76, 3. Mayo (Ellie Porrata , Gustafson, Avery Werneburg, Boorjian) 1:45.31, 4. Red Wing (Kyrrah Mullaney, Emma Hoppman, Teegan Beyers, Sarah Kolby) 1:45.90, 5. Winona (Anna MacLennan, Robison, Williams, Pike) 1:46.09.

ADVERTISEMENT

100 backstroke — 1. Ogren (JM) 1:00.80, 5. Wagstaff (Cent) 1:03.25.

100 breaststroke — 1. Gustafson (Mayo) 1:08.17, 2. Patten (Cent) 1:08.23, Grace Barrone (Cent) 1:09.01, 4. Rittenhouse (Cent) 1:10.15.

400 freestyle relay — Century (Garrison, Severson, Katherine Homme, Patten) 3:37.77, 5. Austin (Walsh, Alivia Hemry, Anna Kossman, Madelynn Murley) 3:57.51