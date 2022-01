Saturday's girls tennis results (updated)

MAYO INVITATONAL

Team results

Minnetonka 20 points, Mayo 10, Edina 7, Mounds View 5.

NON-CONFERENCE

Century 6, Forest Lake 1

Singles:

Julia Baber (C) def. Malia McKinnon 6-3, 5-7, 10-5; Paige Sargent (C) def. Hannah Melander 6-0, 6-0; Kathleen Thompson (C) def. Ashlyn Vetsch 6-3, 6-4; Sarah Nevenheim (C) def. Emily Ryan 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Zoey Chen/Jenny Yan (C) def. Sierra Walesheck/Anna Luedtke 6-2, 6-3; Reetu Gurung/Sarah Yilma (C) def. Ellie Zowin/Sydney Wiener 7-5, 5-7, 10-5; Allie Siebenaler/Rachel Boston (FL) def. Ashna Sanwal/Kaitlin Osburn 6-1 , 6-1.

Lake City 4, Tri-City/Cleveland 3

Singles: Brooke Bee (L) def. Monserrat Ruiz 7-5, 6-1; Madeline Medvec (L) def. Morgan Muelle 6-2, 6-1; Liberty Heise (L) def. Sami Tiede 7-5, 6-1 ; Kacie Traxler (TCC) Emma Berge, 6-3, 6-4. Doubles: Mackenzie Holmbo/Emma Traenor (TCC) def. Sophia Mahn/Olivia Freiheit 6-1, 6-3; Savannah Squires/Molly Closser (TCC) def. Megan Jostock/Alison Walleric 6-4, 7-5; Stevie Jostock/Kalynn Hagedorn (L) def. Cynthia Balcazar-Mendez/Clara Leonard 6-3, 6-2.

Lake City 5, Bloomington Kennedy 2

Singles: Molly Miller (BK) def. Madeline Medvec 6-2, 6-2; Brooke Bee (LC) def. Lila Coval 6-3, 2-6, 10-8; Liberty Heise (LC) def. Mary Hajduk 0-6, 7-5, 10-6; Julia Ohm (BK) def. Olivia Freiheit 2-6, 6-1, 10-6. Doubles: Sophia Mahn/Megan Jostock (LC) def. Elisa Dinneen/Caroline Keith 6-3, 2-6, 10-5; Alison Wallerich/Emma Berge (LC) def. Emma-Lee ShuckSharon Rosas Benitez 6-1, 6-0; Kalynn Hagedorn/Stevie Jostock (LC) def. Talayah Stackhouse/Kelly Olson 6-3, 4-2.

Lake City 5, Faribault 2

Singles: Olivia Freihet (LC) def. Lindsay Rauenhorst 4-6, 7-5, 10-3; Hailey Reuvers (F) def. Sophia Mahn 4-6, 6-1, 10-4; Allison Wallerich (LC) def. Stacie Petricka 6-2, 6-4; Nell Gibbs (F) def. Megan Jostock 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Madeline Medvec/Brooke Bee (LC) def. Oliva Bolster/Amairani Rosas 6-0, 6-0; Libery Heise/Emma Berge (LC) def. Grace Brazil/Lelah Nowaczewski 6-0, 6-0; Stevie Jostock/Kalynn Hagedorn (LC) def. Gabbie Temple/Beata Christianson 6-2, 6-1.