Saturday's high school football section semifinal schedule, scores
Results from the Section 1 and Section 2AA high school football semifinals.
High school football section semifinals
SATURDAY, OCT. 30
SECTION 1AAAAA —
Mayo 49, Century 29
Owatonna 33, Northfield 7
SECTION 1AAAA —
Byron 22, Stewartville 21, OT
Kasson-Mantorville 45, Winona 14
SECTION 1AAA —
Cannon Falls 50, Lourdes 21
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 23, Lake City 7
SECTION 2AA —
Blooming Prairie 47, St. Clair/Loyola 19
Maple River 8, Blue Earth Area 7, OT
SECTION 1AA —
Chatfield 54, Triton 0
Goodhue 48, Lewiston-Altura 28
SECTION 1A —
Rushford-Peterson 21, Randolph 14
Fillmore Central 21, Faribault B.A. 16
SECTION 1 9-MAN —
Lanesboro 45, Southland 21
LeRoy-Ostrander 39, Grand Meadow 34
