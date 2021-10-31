SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Saturday's high school football section semifinal schedule, scores

Results from the Section 1 and Section 2AA high school football semifinals.

Football Results Scores graphic
October 30, 2021 09:45 PM
High school football section semifinals

SATURDAY, OCT. 30

SECTION 1AAAAA —

Mayo 49, Century 29

Owatonna 33, Northfield 7

SECTION 1AAAA —

Byron 22, Stewartville 21, OT

Kasson-Mantorville 45, Winona 14

SECTION 1AAA —

Cannon Falls 50, Lourdes 21

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 23, Lake City 7

SECTION 2AA —

Blooming Prairie 47, St. Clair/Loyola 19

Maple River 8, Blue Earth Area 7, OT

SECTION 1AA —

Chatfield 54, Triton 0

Goodhue 48, Lewiston-Altura 28

SECTION 1A —

Rushford-Peterson 21, Randolph 14

Fillmore Central 21, Faribault B.A. 16

SECTION 1 9-MAN —

Lanesboro 45, Southland 21

LeRoy-Ostrander 39, Grand Meadow 34

Related Topics: FOOTBALL
