Sports | Prep

Saturday's high school highlights

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
October 02, 2021 07:22 PM
FOOTBALL

SOUTHEAST DISTRICT

Sam Backer rushed for three touchdowns (72, 45, 12) and threw for two more to help Chatfield knock off top-ranked Cannon Falls on Saturday afternoon. The Bombers -- ranked No. 1 in state Class AAA -- finished with 329 yards rushing with Carson Hammel (156 yards) and Colton Loeschke (103) each going over the century mark, while averaging over nine yards a carry.

VOLLEYBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

Logan Koepke recorded 12 kills and 13 digs as Caledonia swept Byron. Clara Hoegh finished with 31 assists, 10 digs and two blocks to lead the Bears.

JIMMY JOHN'S INVITATIONAL (Marshall)

Madison Burr recorded 20 total kills as Cannon Falls went 2-1 on the day, falling in the championship to St. Michael-Albertville 2-0.

PINE ISLAND PANTHER INVITE

Zayda Priebe finished with 53 total kills, Peyton Berg tallied 13 aces for the day and Sydney Allen recorded 67 assists in Chatfield's 4-0 day. It included a 2-0 win in the championship over Lake City.

• Red Wing's Hallie Roschen had 20 assists and four digs in the Wingers' 25-15, 23-25 win over Simley (most points gets the team win).

BOYS SOCCER

NON-CONFERENCE

Bryan Islas Aguirre, Kyle Prindle and Patrick Haslam all scored as Mayo blanked New Prague 3-0.

• Defender McKaid Schotzko recorded two goals and an assist to help lead Lourdes to a 5-1 non-conference victory over Albert Lea.

Dan Mikaeo scored the game-winner in the second half off a feed from Drew Christopherson as Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa knocked off a tough Winona squad 1-0.

Garett Johnson finished with a goal and two assists to help Byron score five second half goals in a 6-1 defeat of St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura.

GIRLS SOCCER

NON-CONFERENCE

Amelia Grossman and Rose Otto each netted a pair of goals, while Caroline Adamson recorded two assists as Lourdes defeated Austin 5-0.

Faith Quinn netted a pair of goals as Winona improved to 9-2-2 with a 3-1 victory over Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa. Kiley House scored for PIZM.

Marissa Ellavsky netted the equalizer in the second half off a pass from Briella Babcock as Bryon tied with Mankato West 1-1.

