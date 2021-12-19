SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Saturday's high school highlights

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
December 18, 2021 07:20 PM
Share

BOYS BASKETBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
• Lewiston-Altura, now 5-0, rode a decidedly balanced effort to beat Dover-Eyota 77-57. Thomas Menk had 15 points, Kyle Fredrickson 14, Collin Bonow and Jerry Hines 12 apiece, and Charlie Kaczorowski 11. Landon DeMuth had 18 points for D-E.

NON-CONFERENCE
Eli King scored 18 points and Caledonia held off Aplington-Parkersburg 70-61 in a game at Luther College. Caledonia trailed 29-28 at halftime.

• Plainview-Elgin-Millville got incredible balance and used it to rout Blooming Prairie 77-27. The Bulldogs had four players score in double figures and 11 score overall. Kaiden Peters was high with 15 points. Peyton Schumacher had 14.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

Mya Omdahl had 15 points and Ivy Robert 11 in St. Charles 48-39 win over Spring Grove. Katelyn Kraus had 12 points for Spring Grove.

ADVERTISEMENT

BOYS HOCKEY

NON-CONFERENCE

Charlie Kielty scored two goals and added an assist, and Xander Carter-Kleven stopped all 23 shots he faced in leading Rochester Lourdes to a 4-0 victory at Luverne. Matt Mahoney added a goal and an assist for the Eagles, who won their fifth straight game and improved to 5-1-0 overall.

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Cody Vlasaty made 37 saves, but John Marshall struggled to generate offense in a 7-0 loss at Mankato East.

Nick Wooden scored 53 seconds into overtime to lift Red Wing to a come-from-behind 3-2 win at Winona. The Wingers' Tristen Peterson scored with 18 seconds to go in regulation to force OT. Dixon Ehlers made 31 saves in the win.

Ethan Knox made 46 saves, but Mankato West's offensive attack was too powerful for Austin, which dropped a 9-3 decision to the Scarlets.

GIRLS HOCKEY

NON-CONFERENCE

Alivia Haakenson made 52 saves in Mayo's 7-1 loss to No. 15-ranked Luverne. Katie Cummings scored for the Spartans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ida Huber made 21 saves and McKenzie Rich had a breakout game, scoring four goals, to lead Dodge County past Northern Tier (St. Francis) 7-0. Mollie Koch added a goal and two assists for the Wildcats.

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Kate Holtz scored four goals, Camille Dunlap had two goals and an assist, and Kyia Radford-Garcia made 15 saves as Austin rolled to an 8-2 Big Nine Conference win at Mankato West.

BOYS SWIMMING/DIVING

COUGAR RELAYS

• Century placed third in the 12-team Cougar Relays at Lakeville South. The Century 200 freestyle relay team (Jack Homme, Nate Kram, Jamison Bargfrede, Aidan Nord) finished first in 1:31.97, just missing the pool record. The John Marshall 3x100 backstroke team of Jayden Edmonson, Andrew Ogren and Tucker Holmes won that event in 2:49.95. Mayo was sixth as a team in the meet and John Marshall seventh. Austin was ninth. Lakeville South was the champion, followed by Lakeville North.

What to read next
Boys Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Boys hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 02:17 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Girls Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Girls hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys swimming and diving results for Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
January 04, 2022 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Hockey graphic
Prep
Tuesday's girls hockey: Dodge County rallies, but edged by Lakeville North in OT
A scoreboard of girls hockey games.
January 04, 2022 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports