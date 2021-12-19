Saturday's high school highlights

BOYS BASKETBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Lewiston-Altura, now 5-0, rode a decidedly balanced effort to beat Dover-Eyota 77-57. Thomas Menk had 15 points, Kyle Fredrickson 14, Collin Bonow and Jerry Hines 12 apiece, and Charlie Kaczorowski 11. Landon DeMuth had 18 points for D-E.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Eli King scored 18 points and Caledonia held off Aplington-Parkersburg 70-61 in a game at Luther College. Caledonia trailed 29-28 at halftime.

• Plainview-Elgin-Millville got incredible balance and used it to rout Blooming Prairie 77-27. The Bulldogs had four players score in double figures and 11 score overall. Kaiden Peters was high with 15 points. Peyton Schumacher had 14.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

• Mya Omdahl had 15 points and Ivy Robert 11 in St. Charles 48-39 win over Spring Grove. Katelyn Kraus had 12 points for Spring Grove.

ADVERTISEMENT

BOYS HOCKEY

NON-CONFERENCE

• Charlie Kielty scored two goals and added an assist, and Xander Carter-Kleven stopped all 23 shots he faced in leading Rochester Lourdes to a 4-0 victory at Luverne. Matt Mahoney added a goal and an assist for the Eagles, who won their fifth straight game and improved to 5-1-0 overall.

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Cody Vlasaty made 37 saves, but John Marshall struggled to generate offense in a 7-0 loss at Mankato East.

• Nick Wooden scored 53 seconds into overtime to lift Red Wing to a come-from-behind 3-2 win at Winona. The Wingers' Tristen Peterson scored with 18 seconds to go in regulation to force OT. Dixon Ehlers made 31 saves in the win.

• Ethan Knox made 46 saves, but Mankato West's offensive attack was too powerful for Austin, which dropped a 9-3 decision to the Scarlets.

GIRLS HOCKEY

NON-CONFERENCE

• Alivia Haakenson made 52 saves in Mayo's 7-1 loss to No. 15-ranked Luverne. Katie Cummings scored for the Spartans.

ADVERTISEMENT

• Ida Huber made 21 saves and McKenzie Rich had a breakout game, scoring four goals, to lead Dodge County past Northern Tier (St. Francis) 7-0. Mollie Koch added a goal and two assists for the Wildcats.

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Kate Holtz scored four goals, Camille Dunlap had two goals and an assist, and Kyia Radford-Garcia made 15 saves as Austin rolled to an 8-2 Big Nine Conference win at Mankato West.

BOYS SWIMMING/DIVING

COUGAR RELAYS

• Century placed third in the 12-team Cougar Relays at Lakeville South. The Century 200 freestyle relay team (Jack Homme, Nate Kram, Jamison Bargfrede, Aidan Nord) finished first in 1:31.97, just missing the pool record. The John Marshall 3x100 backstroke team of Jayden Edmonson, Andrew Ogren and Tucker Holmes won that event in 2:49.95. Mayo was sixth as a team in the meet and John Marshall seventh. Austin was ninth. Lakeville South was the champion, followed by Lakeville North.