Saturday's high school scores
Scores of area high school games.
FOOTBALL
SOUTHEAST DISTRICT
Chatfield 44, Cannon Falls 34
VOLLEYBALL
NON-CONFERENCE
Caledonia def. Byron 25-21, 25-21, 27-25
JIMMY JOHN'S INVITATIONAL (Marshall, Minn.)
Cannon Falls defeated Pipestone 25-16, 25-17
Cannon Falls defeated Central Minnesota Christian 25-16, 25-20
St. Michael-Albertville defeated Cannon Falls 25-20, 25-19
PINE ISLAND PANTHER INVITE
Chatfield def. Lanesboro 25-16, 25-17
Chatfield def. Red Wing 25-15, 25-20
Chatfield def. Hill-Murray 25-8, 25-22
Chatfield def. Lake City 25-16, 25-21
Red Wing def. Lake City 23-25, 25-16
Red Wing def. Simley 25-15, 23-25
Red Wing def. Wabasha-Kellogg 22-5, 25-18
BOYS SOCCER
NON-CONFERENCE
Mayo 3, New Prague 0
Lourdes 5, Albert Lea 1
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 1, Winona 0
Byron 6, St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 1
GIRLS SOCCER
NON-CONFERENCE
Winona 3, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 1
Byron 1, Mankato West 1