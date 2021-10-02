SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Saturday's high school scores

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
October 02, 2021 05:38 PM
FOOTBALL

SOUTHEAST DISTRICT

Chatfield 44, Cannon Falls 34

VOLLEYBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

Caledonia def. Byron 25-21, 25-21, 27-25

JIMMY JOHN'S INVITATIONAL (Marshall, Minn.)

Cannon Falls defeated Pipestone 25-16, 25-17

Cannon Falls defeated Central Minnesota Christian 25-16, 25-20

St. Michael-Albertville defeated Cannon Falls 25-20, 25-19

PINE ISLAND PANTHER INVITE

Chatfield def. Lanesboro 25-16, 25-17

Chatfield def. Red Wing 25-15, 25-20

Chatfield def. Hill-Murray 25-8, 25-22

Chatfield def. Lake City 25-16, 25-21

Red Wing def. Lake City 23-25, 25-16

Red Wing def. Simley 25-15, 23-25

Red Wing def. Wabasha-Kellogg 22-5, 25-18

BOYS SOCCER

NON-CONFERENCE

Mayo 3, New Prague 0

Lourdes 5, Albert Lea 1

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 1, Winona 0

Byron 6, St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 1

GIRLS SOCCER

NON-CONFERENCE

Winona 3, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 1

Byron 1, Mankato West 1

