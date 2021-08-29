SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Saturday's high school scores (updated)

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
August 29, 2021 01:30 PM
BOYS SOCCER

NON-CONFERENCE

Century 4, Farmington 0

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 2, Cannon Falls 1

Two Rivers 3, Byron 1

GIRLS SOCCER

NON-CONFERENCE

Mahtomedi 4, Century 2

Byron 10, Austin 1

Kasson-Mantorville 11, Faribault 0

VOLLEYBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

Breakdown Sideout Classic
Cannon Falls def. Jordan 25-12, 25-17, 25-17

Bemidji def. Winona Cotter 25-22, 21-19, 25-21-15-6

GIRLS TENNIS

NON-CONFERENCE

Mayo 7, Duluth East 0

Mayo 6, East Ridge 1

