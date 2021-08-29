Saturday's high school scores (updated)
Scores of area high school games.
BOYS SOCCER
NON-CONFERENCE
Century 4, Farmington 0
St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 2, Cannon Falls 1
Two Rivers 3, Byron 1
GIRLS SOCCER
NON-CONFERENCE
Mahtomedi 4, Century 2
Byron 10, Austin 1
Kasson-Mantorville 11, Faribault 0
VOLLEYBALL
NON-CONFERENCE
Breakdown Sideout Classic
Cannon Falls def. Jordan 25-12, 25-17, 25-17
Bemidji def. Winona Cotter 25-22, 21-19, 25-21-15-6
GIRLS TENNIS
NON-CONFERENCE
Mayo 7, Duluth East 0
Mayo 6, East Ridge 1
