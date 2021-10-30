Saturday's high school volleyball highlights

High School Volleyball

SECTION 1AA QUARTERFINALS

• Madison Burr had 11 kills and four blocks while Jaci Winchell collected 28 assists as No. 1 Cannon Falls beat No. 9 Pine Island 3-0. The Bombers (25-5) will face fourth-seeded Lake City at 6 p.m. Thursday in the section semifinals. Lake City (21-9) took Cannon Falls to five sets when the teams met in the regular season.

• Rylee Nelson had 14 kills, 12 set assists and 11 digs and Torey Stencel had 24 set assists as No. 2 Zumbrota-Mazeppa blanked No. 7 Goodhue 3-0. Anika Schaafer had 21 set assists and four ace serves for Goodhue and Elisabeth Gadient recorded 21 digs. Z-M improved to 23-6, while Goodhue finished its season 18-11.

• Third-seeded Caledonia edged sixth-seeded Chatfield in three close sets to advance to the section semifinals. Caledonia was led by Logan Koepke with 13 kills and 19 digs, and Makayla Tessmer had 18 assists. Chatfield was paced by Zayda Priebe, who had 11 kills, 4 digs and 2 ace serves. Caledonia (21-8) will meet Zumbrota-Mazeppa in the section semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Mayo Civic Arena. Chatfield ends its season with a 19-9 mark.

SECTION 1A QUARTERFINALS

• Kammry Broadwater tallied 16 kills and Lauren Mensink had 29 set assists in No. 5 Fillmore Central's 3-1 loss to Spring Grove. No stats were submitted for Spring Grove, which improved to 16-7 overall. The Lions will face top-seeded Faribault B.A. at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Mayo Civic Arena.

• Saijal Slafter nailed 13 kills, Kinley Soiney had 10 kills and Sahara Morken dished out 34 set assists as No. 2 Mabel-Canton swept No. 7 Hayfield 3-0. Hayfield senior libero McKenna Chick recorded her 1,000th career dig during the match. The Cougars improved to 24-3 overall and will face Kenyon-Wanamingo in Thursday's 7:30 p.m. section semifinal match.