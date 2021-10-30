SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Saturday's high school volleyball playoffs scores

Results from the Section 1 volleyball quarterfinals.

October 30, 2021 05:55 PM
High school volleyball

SECTION 1AA

QUARTERFINALS

Cannon Falls def. Pine Island 25-18, 25-11, 25-17

Lake City def. Medford 25-16, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22

Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Goodhue 25-21, 26-24, 25-16

Caledonia def. Chatfield 25-20, 26-24, 25-21

SECTION 1A

QUARTERFINALS

Faribault B.A. def. Rushford-Peterson 25-23, 19-25, 25-16 , 25-23

Spring Grove def. Fillmore Central 25-16, 28-30, 25-20, 25-16

Mabel-Canton def. Hayfield 25-22, 25-21, 25-14

Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Alden-Conger 25-20, 25-16, 25-14

