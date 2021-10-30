Saturday's high school volleyball playoffs scores
Results from the Section 1 volleyball quarterfinals.
High school volleyball
SECTION 1AA
QUARTERFINALS
Cannon Falls def. Pine Island 25-18, 25-11, 25-17
Lake City def. Medford 25-16, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22
Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Goodhue 25-21, 26-24, 25-16
Caledonia def. Chatfield 25-20, 26-24, 25-21
SECTION 1A
QUARTERFINALS
Faribault B.A. def. Rushford-Peterson 25-23, 19-25, 25-16 , 25-23
Spring Grove def. Fillmore Central 25-16, 28-30, 25-20, 25-16
Mabel-Canton def. Hayfield 25-22, 25-21, 25-14
Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Alden-Conger 25-20, 25-16, 25-14
